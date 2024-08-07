Shining Rae's Country Ballad, 'I Can't Help Who I Love,' Lands At #1 On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shining RaeLOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shining Rae 's Country Ballad, 'I Can't Help Who I Love,' Lands At #1 On Music's Leading For Indie ArtistsaBreak , music's most influential, international indie artist discovery platform, announces that Shining Rae's 'I Can't Help Who I Love' is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter, vocal producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Shining Rae, has relaunched her solo recording career in a big way. Previously scoring a collaborative #1 on the aBreak58 with her song 'Blow Your Mind' in 2022, Rae lands her second #1 at aBreak Music with 'I Can't Help Who I Love,' which has been nominated for Best Country Crossover Song by the Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA), the premier global awards platform for indie music.Aside from re-introducing her solo music career, Rae was selected to serve as a Recording Academy GRAMMY U mentor as well as a Jammcard Mentor, all while running her LA based music production company, Raediyance LLC.“Being #1 on the aBreak58 with my first country single is truly the most important and fulfilling artistic achievement for me to date,” said Shining Rae.“Growing up in Southwest Arkansas was as country as country gets. It's not just a genre of music - it is a lifestyle. Writing this song was healing for me and unexpectedly helped me to transition to this beautiful genre where I found my most authentic voice. Having the #1 song on aBreak amongst so many other genres and gifted artists feels surreal. It proves to me that authentic art connects with people. Thank you aBreak for launching my song to the world on such a highly regarded platform, and to all the listeners/music lovers who embraced my song.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“No press release can do justice to Shining Rae's overall positive effect towards music,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music.“Whether it's her solo achievements, global collaborations with multi-platinum artists, or having her music synced/placed around the world, etc., it's her tireless energy towards giving back to the music community that helps to set her apart. Jay Stevens, myself and everyone at aBreak Music are thrilled to be associated with this inspiring artist.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at aBreakmusic.

