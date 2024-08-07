Fairmont Mara Safari Club: Leading The Way In Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairmont Mara Safari Club

The first tented camp belonging to the Masai community recognizes the need to address climate change and contribute to global conservation

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Mara Safari Club is proud to announce significant strides in their commitment to environmental sustainability. As a luxury safari destination deeply connected to the natural world, the Safari Club recognizes the urgent need to address climate change and contribute to global conservation efforts.Achieving Green Globe certification involves meeting rigorous standards across multiple criteria. Fairmont Mara Safari Club have implemented several key initiatives that have contributed to this recognition:Beehive Project: Supporting Pollinators and Organic Honey ProductionFairmont Mara Safari Club has established several modern beehives within their compound to combat the global decline of bee populations. Bees are vital for pollination and biodiversity, and the initiative provides a safe haven for these industrious insects. The project not only helps increase bee populations but also yields organic honey for guests. Additionally, surrounding farms benefit with a 10% increase in production, fostering a sustainable local agriculture system.Seed Ball Project: Empowering Guests to Offset Carbon FootprintsThe innovative seed ball project allows guests to actively participate in reforestation efforts during their game. By spreading seed balls in the savanna, guests help plant trees that can absorb at least 25kg of carbon annually at maturity. This initiative directly impacts the environment, contributing to carbon offsetting and promoting biodiversity in the region.Organic Herb Garden: Fresh, Farm-to-Fork ConceptThe Safari Club's organic garden exemplifies a commitment to sustainable, herbicide-free farming. The garden propagates a diverse range of fruits and greens including ginger, basil, carrots, parsley, dill, fennel, cucumber and lettuce, all grown in organic manure. This ensures that guests enjoy fresh, uniquely flavoured produce while significantly reducing the hotel's carbon footprint through minimized food transportation from Nairobi. The Safari Club has embodied the "farm to fork" philosophy, which describes the whole essence of the organic garden concept.About Fairmont Mara Safari ClubThe first safe and intimate tented camp, located in a conservancy belonging to the Masai community. Fairmont Mara Safari Club is a five-star protected tented hotel with a lavish bar and restaurant in the middle of the savannah, only steps from the Mara River, within the world-renewed safari destination. There are 38 luxuriously equipped tents on the property, along with a massage deck, an outdoor pool, and animals like hippos and crocodiles that flood the Mara River below. Visitors can now directly interact with nature and experience the distinctive wildlife experience for which Kenya is known. The secure tented camp is located within the Ol Choro Conservancy, whose private status permits all types of safaris, including ranger-escorted running and biking safaris, balloon and plane safaris, and night wildlife drives.About FairmontFairmont in Kenya offers a unique safari and cultural experience in 3-stops among the 3 most iconic properties and heritage conservancies. Fairmont in Kenya is a pioneer in circular economy and aims to innovate every year to continue the common mission they share with local communities and conservancies: protect our landscapes, wildlife, culture and flora for guests and future generations.ContactStephen KerigaLodge ManagerFairmont Mara Safari ClubMasai Mara Game ReserveAitongMasai Mara 58581AfricaE stephen@fairmontT + 254 717 969 600M +254 713 535 106fairmont

