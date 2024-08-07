DE-CIX Renews OIX-1 Certification For Its North American IX's

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IX's in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Phoenix and Richmond Continue to Meet OIX's Standards for Neutral Interconnection

- Ed d'AgostinoNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The OIX Association (OIX) , a 501(c)(6) non-profit association and DE-CIX , the world's leading carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, proudly announce the renewal of DE-CIX's OIX certifications for its North American IX's located in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Phoenix and Richmond, and is now the longest running OIX certified IX in North America. The OIX-1 renewals highlight DE-CIX's continued commitment to supporting open standards and fostering education and outreach on the importance of neutral interconnection services.Since its establishment in 2014, OIX has played a crucial role in promoting open standards, vital for the interoperability of different technologies and the development of a robust interconnection ecosystem. The demand for neutral IXs-those operated by a third party rather than by a data center operator or carrier-has grown significantly in the US, with these neutral IXs now accounting for 80% of all US IXs and 70% of the top 50 largest IXs in the country, according to data from DE-CIX. OIX sets the benchmark for interconnection infrastructure with standards for IXPs and data centers, representing engineering excellence and operational transparency. This ensures reliability for extensive cloud and content networks and optimizes internet functionality and stability.DE-CIX, which offers its interconnection services in 55 locations globally, launched its North American operations in 2014 with the establishment of DE-CIX New York, which is now the largest IX in New York and one of the top 5 largest IXs in the USA IX operator has attained OIX certification for each of its IXs in the US upon establishment. All five IXs continue to be certified: DE-CIX New York (2015), DE-CIX Dallas (2016), DE-CIX Chicago (2021), and most recently, DE-CIX Richmond and Phoenix (2022).“Over the last ten years, OIX has raised the bar on interconnection and ecosystem standards for IXs and data centers, providing a solid framework of best practices for operators. With DE-CIX's successful operations in the US, the last decade has seen a transformation of the IX landscape in the US, with open standards and data center and carrier neutrality becoming increasingly in demand,” said Ed d'Agostino, Vice President of DE-CIX North America.“We are proud to continue our strong cooperation with OIX and to support the dissemination of open standards.”“OIX wants to take this opportunity to acknowledge DE-CIX's continued commitment to enhancing open interconnection, globally,” said Chris Grundemann, Chairman of OIX.“DE-CIX's support of OIX certification for its North American IXPs is undoubtedly critical to our mission of promoting an open and distributed interconnection ecosystem.”The IX OIX-1 certification is specifically designed for Internet Exchanges serving as a point of network interconnection. It is validation that DE-CIX has met the strictest criteria defined by a committee of global industry peers and that DE-CIX's infrastructure has proven to be of the highest standard for interconnection, resiliency, and reliability.For more information about OIX visit: . To learn more about DE-CIX, visit: .# # #About Open-IX AssociationOIX, formerly Open-IX, is a self-regulated, non-profit organization focused on advancing global internet interconnection through standardized, educational, and resilient infrastructure practices. Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, OIX proudly reflects on a decade of significant achievements in enhancing internet peering and interconnection, ensuring efficient global connectivity for diverse stakeholders. As a 501c6 organization, OIX emphasizes interconnection proliferation through the development, implementation, and certification of transparent technical and operating standards, empowering internet exchange providers, data center providers, carriers, and content and cloud service providers to excel in their domains. OIX's commitment to fostering a more interconnected and reliable internet ecosystem positions it as a pivotal player in the global internet infrastructure landscape.About DE-CIX North AmericaDE-CIX North America Inc., which began operations in 2014, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet and Cloud Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, and Phoenix, and the dedicated Cloud Exchange in Seattle, create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX provides network and data center-neutral peering and other interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North Americas' Internet Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN), and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks. DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US. It is carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. DE-CIX's IXs are distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange operator in North America. For more information, please visit .

OIX Admin

OIX

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn