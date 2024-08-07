The Rouse Foundation And West Georgia Cardiology Sponsor And Co-Host Village Youth Summit Led By Gena Mae Productions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Charlie Rouse, President and Co-Founder of The Rouse FoundationCARROLLTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gena-Mae Productions, The Rouse Foundation and West Georgia Cardiology are honored to co-host the 13th annual Village Youth Summit B2S (back to school) rally. The summit is a free community event for supporting Carroll County families-in-need that qualify. The purpose of the annual summit is to bring together city officials, churches, and families as well as family resource organizations, to encourage and support the students and their families as they venture into the new school year.Over the last 13 years, Gena-Mae Productions, The Rouse Foundation and West Georgia Cardiology have hosted the Village Youth Summit Back to School Rally and offered school supplies and athletic shoes to children in the West Georgia area. The event has been hosted at locations such as the Carrollton Amphitheatre and Carrollton Upper Elementary School, and has partnered with countless businesses, churches and organizations throughout Carroll County.“The Village Youth Summit began with the goal of assisting families and students with much needed support in many areas; from school supplies to athletic shoes for physical education,” said Gena-Mae Productions Founder Regina Wells.“With the new vetting system in place we feel confident that we are serving families with items they might not otherwise acquire.”As referenced earlier, personalized vetting experience was launched, along with an application system, helping to best service the tailored needs of these families ranging from the need for shoes, to school supplies for their children, to food for their households. The vetting process has been incorporated with the assistance of Carroll County, city school counselors and the Family and Children Services Department. With this new vetting system in place, the event has become a more personalized, private event for families."The Rouse Foundation and West Georgia Cardiology remain committed to supporting our youth and ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed," said Dr. Charlie Rouse, President and Co-Founder of The Rouse Foundation. "This event is a testament to the power of our community and the importance of coming together to support our youth, our future leaders.”For more information about the event or to speak with leadership of Gena Mae Productions, The Rouse Foundation and/or West Georgia Cardiology, please reach out to .... To learn more about The Rouse Foundation or West Georgia Cardiology, please visit , . To learn more about Gena Mae Productions please visit .About The Rouse FoundationThe mission of the Rouse Foundation is to enhance the quality of life of individuals, with emphasis on underserved and impoverished communities, locally and abroad, through a network of healthcare providers, supplies, financial assistance, clean water and quality food. Our primary focus areas include access to healthcare, preventative and educational programs, medical mission trips, research and development and scholarships and grants. The Rouse Foundation offers volunteer opportunities for students, medical professionals and citizens who are interested in making a difference in the communities of West Georgia.

