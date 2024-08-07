(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SureDone partners with ACA's Automotive Content Professionals to support education, innovation, and collaboration for leading brands and manufacturers in the automotive aftermarket sector.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SureDone, the automotive and motorsport industry's leading ecommerce operations platform, fueled by years of multichannel experience, has become a Diamond Sponsor of the Autocare Association's Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) community. Sponsorship dollars are directly used to support ACPN's mission to educate, inspire and connect industry professionals who specialize in the management of product related content.

SureDone Becomes Diamond Sponsor of ACPN, Strengthening Commitment to the Automotive Content Community

"Our customers are leading automotive aftermarket brands and manufacturers," shared Jason Nadaf, Founder and CEO of SureDone. "Sponsoring ACPN at their highest level is the SureDone team showing their appreciation for the support of these companies, and is one of several ways we strive to give back to the automotive industry and community."

ACPN promotes data standards, best practices, and provides both learning and networking activities to industry professionals, helping them sell more products, reduce costs and increase efficiencies.

"ACPN annual sponsorships play a pivotal role in empowering our community with unparalleled educational and networking opportunities. These sponsorships not only support ACPN's mission but also deliver year-round value to our sponsors, enhancing their visibility and engagement within the industry," said ACPN Chair Courtney Pedler. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to SureDone and all of ACPN's annual sponsors for their unwavering support. Together, we're driving forward ACPN's mission to Educate, Inspire, and Connect industry content professionals."

Like ACPN, SureDone's ecommerce operations platform focuses on standardizing data and sharing it between multiple systems. SureDone goes beyond traditional multichannel solutions by bi-directionally connecting to various data sources, including internal ERPs, suppliers, marketplaces, websites, and data partners. It enables the exchange and transformation of data such as product information, pricing, inventory, and orders, using a rules engine to support operations like pricing calculations and order fulfillment, helping customers scale their operations and connect their data efficiently.

"Becoming a Diamond-level sponsor of ACPN allows SureDone to engage with industry leaders and contribute to the growth and development of the automotive content community," said Chris Labatt-Simon, COO at SureDone. "We look forward to sharing our expertise and collaborating with ACPN members to provide education and best practices for enhancing their eCommerce operations and data management capabilities."

With this sponsorship, SureDone reaffirms its commitment to the automotive content industry and its dedication to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the digital marketplace. SureDone also invites ACPN members to connect and explore how the company's innovative solutions can help streamline their eCommerce processes and drive growth.

About SureDone

SureDone is an eCommerce operations platform that empowers businesses to efficiently manage and transform their product data, pricing, inventory, and orders across multiple sales channels. By connecting to various data sources, both internal and external, and utilizing a powerful rules engine, SureDone helps companies scale their operations and enhance their eCommerce strategies.

