Consolidated Analytics And Investor Claims Solutions Unite To Elevate Mortgage Claims Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Following Consolidated Analytics (CA) recent of Investor Claims Solutions (ICS), the combined forces are set to redefine excellence in investor claims management services. This strategic move strengthens CA's service offerings and ensures continuity and enhancement of the high standards that clients have relied upon.

A Partnership Built on Confidence and Excellence

Integrating ICS's well-established solutions with Consolidated Analytics adds a wealth of additional resources and industry expertise, ensuring superior service and support.

"We are excited to combine ICS, a move that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our clients," said Michael Chew, Division President of Consolidated Analytics. "This acquisition allows us to expand and continue to grow with an incredible company. Our combined expertise will enable us to serve our clients better and more efficiently."

Commitment to Client Success

The ICS team brings extensive knowledge and expertise to the existing CA Claims Solution, a division that provides top-tier mortgage investor claims management services. The combination of Consolidated Analytics and ICS underscores a shared commitment to client success and being the leader in quality investor claims offerings.

"Joining Consolidated Analytics just makes sense. It allows us to expand on what we started and continue to build with an incredible company, providing broader services to our clients," said Kimberly Williams, former CEO of ICS and now Senior Vice President of CA Claims Solution. "Our clients will benefit from the increased resources, technological advancements, and industry expertise that CA brings to the table."

For more information about Consolidated Analytics , visit .

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Consolidated Analytics is an end-to-end mortgage services platform that delivers value to clients in origination, servicing, and capital markets, from asset-level analysis to enterprise optimization. A leading provider of real estate valuation, risk management, and advisory services, our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses due diligence, residential and commercial valuation, collateral risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, enabling our clients to stay ahead in today's dynamic market.

Jana Setterberg

Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

(303) 513-2459

I

[email protected]



SOURCE Consolidated Analytics