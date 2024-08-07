(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Power-Efficient, Air-Cooled AI Server With Over 400 TOPS Of Performance

AIC, a global leader in design and of industrial-strength servers, in partnership with Unigen Corporation has launched the EB202-CP-UG, an ultra-efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) inference server boasting over 400 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of performance. This innovative server is designed around the robust EB202-CP, a 2U Genoa-based storage server featuring a removable storage cage. By integrating eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI modules in place of standard E1.S SSDs, AIC is offering a specialized configuration for AI, the EB202-CP-UG-an air-cooled AI inference server characterized by an exceptional performance-per-watt ratio that ensures long-term cost savings.

AIC Partners with Unigen to Launch Ultra-Efficient AI Inference Server

"We are excited to partner with AIC to introduce innovative AI solutions," said Paul W. Heng, Founder and CEO of Unigen. "Their commitment to excellence in every product, especially their storage servers, made it clear that our AI technology would integrate seamlessly."

Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC, stated, "By collaborating with Unigen to carve out a technological niche in AI, we have successfully demonstrated an efficient, powerful, air-cooled server that aligns perfectly with our customers' stringent requirements."

The EB202-CP-UG is built on the Capella Motherboard platform, which accommodates the AMD EPYC (Genoa) CPU. It features a unique daughter-card/baseboard specifically designed for EDSFF signals from E1.S modules, combined with 128GB of high-speed DDR5 memory and dual power-efficient modular power supplies. Driven by eight Unigen Biscotti E1.S AI modules, each equipped with twin Hailo-8 AI Inference Accelerators, the server achieves an impressive 21,500 frames per second (FPS) in Resnet_V1_50. Leveraging the new AVX technology in the AMD server CPU, the EB202-CP-UG is capable of decoding one hundred 720P video streams at 25 frames per second each, while conducting AI analytics on each frame with significant processing headroom.

When paired with a Linux Ubuntu OS and VMS/AI software from Network Optix, this AI inference server offers unparalleled safety, security, and peace of mind for the most discerning IT and security professionals.

The EB202-CP-UG AI Inference Server is available for purchase now.

About AIC

AIC is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, we've expanded into AI storage and edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for our branded products. Our in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure our products are highly flexible and configurable to meet any requirements.

About Unigen Corporation

Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more at unigen .

