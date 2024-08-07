ECD Automotive Design Unveils Exquisite One-Of-One Electric Series III Roadster Convertible: The Pacific Palisades Commission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest masterpiece: The Pacific Palisades Commission , a fully customized electric Series III Roadster. This vehicle exemplifies ECD's commitment to blending classic aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, delivering an unparalleled driving experience.

The Pacific Palisades Commission is a testament to ECD Automotive Design's prowess in seamlessly integrating modern electric drivetrain technology into classic automotive icons. The ECD Custom Electric motor, paired with a bespoke cooling system and direct drive transmission, ensures smooth and powerful performance. The vehicle's adjustable performance suspension system promises a refined driving experience, catering to enthusiasts who demand both comfort and agility.

The exterior of this roadster, finished in a stunning gloss Eiger Gray, is complemented by chrome bumpers, LED lighting, and the distinctive ECD badging. The 16-inch wired wheel upgrade, fitted with Pirelli tires, enhances its timeless appeal.

Inside, the car boasts traditional Series 3 front seats wrapped in Spinneybeck Amalfi red leather, with a unique vertical line stitch pattern in the middle inserts. The red leather also adorns the dash and door cards, creating a cohesive and luxurious interior. Modern conveniences such as the ECD EV user interface, JL Audio speakers, and JBL active subwoofer are seamlessly integrated, providing a contemporary touch to this classic beauty.

"Our vision at ECD Automotive Design has always been to merge the timeless elegance of classic cars with the innovations of modern technology and to create one-of-one masterpieces. The Pacific Palisades Commission is a perfect embodiment of this vision, showcasing our dedication to craftsmanship and performance," said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Automotive Design.

"We're incredibly proud of this vehicle, which not only pays homage to the iconic Series III Roadster but also sets a new standard for electric conversions. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail, from the custom electric motor to the luxurious red leather interior, meets the highest standards of excellence," added Wallace.

The Pacific Palisades Commission Vehicle Specifications and Images

Base Specifications:



Series : Series III

Body Style : Roadster

Motor : ECD Custom Electric

Cooling : ECD Custom System

Transmission : Direct Drive

Braking System : Standard Jaguar Suspension : Adjustable Performance Suspension System



Exterior Features:



Paint Finish : Gloss

Exterior Color : Eiger Gray

Interior Detail : Chrome / Metal

Wheel Style and Size : 16 Inch - Wired Wheel Upgrade

Tire Specification : Pirelli - Black Walls

Bumpers : Chrome

ECD Badging : Yes LED Lighting : Yes

Interior Highlights:



Front Seats : Traditional Style Series 3

Custom Stitch Pattern : Vertical Lines in Middle Inserts

Leather : Spinneybeck / Amalfi - Red

Stitch Color : Garrett - Scarlet (Red)

Dash : Traditional Style Series 3, wrapped in approved red leather

Door Cards : Wrapped in approved red leather

Steering Wheel : Momo

Gauges : ECD EV Gauge Set - Black Background White Letters and Numbers

Carpet : Black – Standard Mohair Soft Top: Red

I.C.E & Electronics:



Radio : ECD - EV User Interface

Speakers : JL Audio

Subwoofer : JBL Active

USB : Yes - 2 in Center Console

Automatic Headlights : Yes

Bluetooth Audio : Yes

Power Locks : Yes

Remote Locking and Alarm : Yes Air Conditioning : Yes



About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, and Toyota FJ 40/60 models. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-of-one that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British“gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the“Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit .

