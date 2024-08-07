C8 Consulting To Sponsor The Sphere Network Event 'Tackling The Hard Stuff'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paula Elliott, Managing Director, C8 ConsultingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author, entrepreneur and agent of change Seth Godin said,“Networking that matters is helping people achieve their goals.” At C8 Consulting we couldn't agree more, and it is for this reason that we have partnered with The Sphere Network, a platform and community that aims to develop a curated, trusted global network of B2B cybersecurity and data-security marketers. C8 Consulting is thrilled to be a sponsor of The Sphere's inaugural exclusive one-day event 'Tackling the Hard Stuff' which will take place on 26th September 2024 in London at the OXO Tower and will provide a conduit of connection; connecting marketers, luminaries, suppliers and 3rd parties.Networking that mattersThe Sphere Network was established to support cybersecurity and data-security marketers in their roles by providing a connection hub that links marketers, experts, suppliers and third parties together and helps accelerate research, reduce decision-making risks through practical, trusted, human-led connections, and provides marketers with insight into suppliers that understand the evolving B2B IT marketing landscape. The event 'Tackling the Hard Stuff' has been designed for senior cybersecurity and data-security marketers to gain tangible insights into wider business challenges and specifically what marketing can do to make a difference within the business.Paula Elliott, managing director at C8 Consulting said,“We are delighted to partner with The Sphere Network for this event. As the disruptive-tech PR agency, we work with many cybersecurity and data-security marketers to help them achieve their communications goals, however, we understand they face broader challenges daily. We are empathetic to this and want to help solve their problems and believe in the power of a trusted network of like-minded people working collaboratively to connect and actively support each other.”According to Amanda Coles, co-founder of The Sphere Network,“Having been a marketer at several leading technology companies, I understand how isolated one can feel in a marketing role and the value that the support of a trusted community can provide in helping to overcome the challenges presented in this role. It is on this premise that The Sphere Network has been established and this event will provide a springboard to building these connections and network that provide the invaluable support marketers often need.”For more information about The Sphere Network event 'Tackling the Hard Stuff' please visit

