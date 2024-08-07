Chartis Unveils ETRM Systems 2024 Report: An In-Depth Look At The Evolving Landscape Of Energy Trading Risk Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chartis Research releases ETRM report, spotlighting leading trading solutions in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chartis Research , a leading authority on risk markets, is excited to announce the release of its comprehensive report, ETRM Systems 2024: Update and Vendor Landscape.This report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving energy trading and risk management (ETRM) solutions space, spotlighting the leading vendors and technological innovations shaping the future of energy markets.As energy markets expand and third-party analytics become increasingly vital, ETRM systems are under pressure to address the complexities of trading across diverse asset classes and geographies. Chartis Research's latest report highlights the shifting architecture of the ETRM ecosystem, emphasizing a transition from single solutions to modular, component-based systems designed to meet the dynamic needs of the industry.“ETRM systems are at a pivotal point in their evolution, moving towards a modular ecosystem that addresses the diverse needs of energy trading across global markets,” said Sid Dash, lead author of the report.“Our research provides critical insights into how vendors are adapting to these changes and what this means for the future of energy trading and risk management.”Key Highlights from the Report:.Evolving Ecosystem: The report details the shift from traditional single-platform ETRM systems to modular ecosystems composed of independent components. This change reflects the need for systems that can handle the nuances of physical and financial trading across various asset classes and geographies..Market Dynamics: Chartis identifies key dynamics, such as the rise of credit risk as a crucial element of ETRM systems and the separation of market risk and pricing curves as distinct components. These trends underscore the growing complexity of managing risk in energy markets..Technological Innovation: The report explores how advancements in data integration, cloud computing, and AI-driven analytics are transforming ETRM systems, making them more agile and responsive to market changes. It also highlights the growth of algorithmic trading and the increasing importance of digitalization across the value chain..Vendor Landscape: Chartis evaluates leading ETRM system vendors, providing a comprehensive view of their capabilities and market potential. The report's RiskTech Quadrant® offers a detailed assessment of vendors across power, credit risk, and market risk categories.The ETRM Systems 2024 report is an essential resource for industry stakeholders, offering valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations in energy trading and risk management.Download Your Copy Today: energy-and-commodities/7947193/etrm-systems-2024-market-update-and-vendor-landscapeFor readers to gain a complete and accurate perspective on the market and its vendors it is recommended to cross-reference the 2024 ETRM and CTRM reports,About Chartis ResearchChartis Research is a globally recognized leader in risk technology analysis, dedicated to providing in-depth research and actionable insights that help enterprises enhance business performance through improved risk management. As part of Infopro Digital, Chartis supports its clients in making informed technology and business decisions across various industries.For more information, visit

