Project Haystack Announces Dates For 2025 Haystack Connect Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Produced by the Project Haystack Organization-Haystack Connect provides a forum for those involved in OT data to learn and share the latest technologies and methodologies for utilizing device data.” - Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, LynxspringRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Project Haystack Organization ( ), a 501(c) non-profit organization focused on developing common standards to streamline the interchange and interoperability of data among IoT devices, smart equipment and systems, has announced the dates and venue for its Haystack Connect 2025 Conference.



Haystack Connect 2025 will take place May 6-8, 2025, at The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center.



Haystack Connect 2025-organized and produced by the Project Haystack Organization-provides a unique, open-forum for professionals involved in automation, control and the Internet of Things to learn and share the latest technologies and techniques for connecting systems and utilizing device data including smart buildings and equipment, energy management, and other IoT devices and applications.



The conference includes keynote presentations, an exhibition hall, and a packed schedule of technical and business sessions covering data acquisition, standardization, protocol translation, data visualization, analytics, data semantics, modeling , and security-all essential to using operational data to drive efficiency, improved performance, and outcomes.



Attendees include the community of Project Haystack supporters and practitioners encompassing engineers, developers, building owners and operators, system integrators and service firms who come together to further advance the management of the vast amounts of data generated by today's IoT devices, smart equipment, and systems.



About Project Haystack

Since its formation in 2011, the Project Haystack Organization has continued it growth providing the industry with an open-source, collaborative environment where people and companies work together to address the challenge of utilizing semantic modeling to streamline the interchange of device data among devices, systems, equipment, and software applications.



The devices that make up the Internet of Things-automation systems, metering systems, sensors, and smart devices-produce tremendous amounts of data. This data is hard to organize and use across different applications because it is stored in many different formats, has inconsistent naming conventions, and limited data descriptors. Data lacks information to describe its meaning. Without meaning, a time-consuming manual effort is required before value can be derived from the data.



To address this challenge, the Project Haystack community has defined an easy-to-use methodology to describe the meaning of data using a simple, extensible data-tagging approach and standard models for common equipment systems. The community-developed materials include detailed documentation describing the data modeling techniques, significant libraries of equipment models, and software reference implementations allowing software applications to easily consume smart device data that is marked-up with“Haystack Tags.” These data descriptors allow software applications to automatically consume, interpret, analyze, and present data from IoT devices, smart equipment, and systems.



Project Haystack is a member-driven organization. More information about the Project Haystack Organization, including a list of its members, is available at .

