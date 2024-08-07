City Wide Facility Solutions Of Kansas City Promotes Alyssa Oddo To Chief Operations Officer To Support Its Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alyssa Oddo

City Wide Facility Solutions

Promotions marks historic milestone as Alyssa becomes 3rd generation to help lead organization

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Wide Facility Solutions of Kansas City, Kansas' leading management company in the building maintenance industry, announced the of Alyssa Oddo to Chief Operations Officer. Her leadership will play a crucial role in supporting the franchise system's ambitious goal of reaching $2B in revenue by 2030.“Having spent time growing my knowledge of the business across both the Kansas City operations and the franchise business, I'm excited to expand my role as we continue to grow our presence locally,” said Oddo.“I've been fortunate to grow up in this business and learn from my grandfather, my father and the Kansas City team. I'm excited for our continued growth and helping serve local businesses.”Founded in 1961 by Frank Oddo as a traditional janitorial service company, the company expanded its family legacy when Jeff Oddo joined the organization in 1996. City Wide transitioned to managing facility solutions for clients through the use of independent contractors in 1998 and then evolved to its current franchise model in 2001.“As a father and a colleague, I am incredibly proud of this announcement. Alyssa has shown exceptional dedication and a strong desire to grow, having successfully navigated various roles within our organization,” said Jeff Oddo.“Her passion for our mission to spread the ripple and her innovative ideas make her the ideal leader to help drive our company's future success. We are excited to see the positive impact she will make and look forward to supporting her in this new chapter.”The organization also announced the promotion of Jim Huser to Vice President of Operations; Terri Berry to Vice President of Sales; and Wade Parks to Director of Operations.City Wide has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities and Canada by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Taking the onus from building owners and property management businesses that typically have to choose separate companies for each task, City Wide eases the selection and management processes for its clients.About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide has a proven reputation for being the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions in its home Kansas City market and more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. By uniquely representing the client, professional management teams serve as a single-source solution by managing dozens of interior and exterior services through independent contractors. City Wide simplifies the janitorial, disinfecting and maintenance issues most critical to building owners, operators and management companies, saving them time, solving their problems and reducing stress typically associated with facility management.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it provides, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" GoCityWid .

Kasey Skala

City Wide Facility Solutions

+1 913-888-5700

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn