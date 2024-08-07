Modernizing The 'Director Search' With Reeldrop & Revolutionizing How Advertising Connects With Creative Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This innovative app helps agencies and brands find production companies and creative talent for commercial content in an equitable way that promotes creativity

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- REELDROP officially launches today, created in a think tank of professionals who thought there could be a better way for Advertising communities to connect with Production. This innovative application helps agencies and brands find production companies and creative talent for commercial content in an equitable way that promotes creativity, while enhancing communication, clarifying workflows, and integrating tools for seamless collaboration.The application eliminates the cumbersome task of sifting through countless emails by allowing agencies to effortlessly search, share and screen. With reeldrop, an agency posts a commercial project in search of a director, editor or creative talent, and uses the application to distribute, manage and share the incoming reels and portfolios with their creative teams. This helps agencies and brands swiftly locate their bidding shortlist of production companies, while giving them single-click access to the entire production community.“As a former rep and production company owner, I wanted reeldrop to solve simple organizational issues that seemed to be overly redundant”, explains Dominic Bernacchi, the platform's creator and app designer,“but more importantly, I wanted to help talent get discovered in a way that checks all the agency and brand boxes - while connecting production with the new batch of in-house brands unfamiliar with how to find production companies.”The launch of reeldrop comes at a pivotal time when the demand for high-quality advertising content is at an all-time high, with brands and agencies increasingly seeking efficient and reliable ways to connect with top-tier talent. The landscape of production has widened over the years, along with an expansion of client-direct content needs, and reeldrop steps in to connect this future generation of advertising producers.“I am thrilled to watch reeldrop finally get launched”, adds Brooke Woodruff, Agency Exec Producer & reeldrop Advisor.“The ability to reach reps & production partners and receive reels in a standardized, organized fashion makes the process of finding the right talent for our jobs so much easier. reeldrop is also an incredible tool for the younger generation of producers to make connections and learn about resources they might not otherwise have access to.”Additionally, reeldrop offers tools to help agencies cross reference creative styles with inclusionary groupings to promote better access to under-represented communities of filmmakers. All while simplifying the management of NDAs and creating Virtual Screening Rooms for creative teams to vote and comment. The application offers flexible payment options to agencies and brands including Pay-As-You-Go, Bulk Rate Subscriptions, and Enterprise Accounts for larger teams. Conversely, reeldrop is free for Independent Reps and Production Companies to access project leads, submit reels and get exposure for represented talent. With over 100 production companies and reps pre-registered, reeldrop has undergone extensive vetting and tailored refinements based on valuable feedback from agencies, production companies, and reps. All who agree this is a much needed advancement in our industry.About reeldrop: This is a multi-relational database with multi-tenant access that cleans up the confusion of who-reps-who and in-what-territory, allowing agency producers and brands to easily find content creators, manage project requests and share portfolios with their creative teams. And this is just the beginning! To learn more visit

Dominic Bernacchi

reeldrop holdings llc

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn