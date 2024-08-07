BHGRE Metro Brokers Harnesses Ai-Powered Ocusell For Empowering Agents With A Competitive Advantage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new process enhances agent and staff productivity enabling them to focus on more revenue producing tasks

- Kevin LeventCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading proptech Ocusell has announced its partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Metro Brokers, , Georgia's leading real estate services company, to integrate its Ai-powered listing and business intelligence platform into BHGRE Metro Brokers' suite of cutting-edge agent workflow resources.Ocusell equips BHGRE Metro Brokers' agents and staff with an intuitive solution to streamline and elevate the listing process. Powered by proprietary Ai technology tailored specifically for real estate, the platform provides a single point of entry, enabling seamless publication of listings across multiple MLSs and social media platforms and solving a major pain-point for brokerages. Additionally, it facilitates effortless updates to media and statuses, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Collaboration lies at the heart of this initiative, creating a harmonious environment for agents, admins, and third parties to collaborate on listings with unparalleled speed and ease.This partnership underscores BHGRE Metro Brokers' dedication and forward-thinking approach to harnessing next-generation technology to enhance agents' productivity in the fiercely competitive real estate market.“[BHGRE] Metro Brokers has consistently been an industry leader, providing their agents with cutting edge technology, making this the ideal partnership.” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO of Ocusell.“We're always looking to make our processes more streamlined and easier using technology,” said Kevin Levent, President and CEO of BHGRE Metro Brokers.“As soon as we saw Ocusell, we knew it was the perfect fit for our agents and company. Within weeks of launch, it seamlessly integrated into our workflow - simply becoming part of the fabric of [BHGRE] Metro Brokers. That's the sign of great technology.”Rieveschl added "This engagement showcases our technology's capability in beneficially transforming brokerage operations. We are confident the updated business process will positively impact BHGRE Metro Brokerage's workflow and welcome inquiries from brokerages in North America to learn how we can help.”

