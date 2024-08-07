Chefs Eat Canberra Book To Be Released In September 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris HansenCANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chefs Eat Canberra is a new book about what the chefs and restaurateurs of Canberra eat on their nights out, and their nights out. A cross between a good food guide and a recipe book, it features the best dishes in Canberra, as nominated by the top chefs and restaurateurs themselves.Former restaurateur and Canberra Times food reviewer, Chris Hansen, has produced a beautiful 300+ page coffee table book which includes 80 recipes, stories and tips from the finest restaurants across the city. Featuring stunning photography by local photographer, Ashley St George, the book profiles 30 restaurants including Pilot, Les Bistronomes, Rebel Rebel, Bar Rochford, Such and Such, Onzieme, Raku, Corella, Miss Vans, Beltana Farm, Otis, Ottoman, Minima and dozens more.Hansen said that he 'wanted a project that would showcase not just the restaurants, but the people behind them'. This includes great stories about the favourite haunts, dishes and recipes, as well as inside tips from the industry stalwarts, such as Les Bistronomes Clement Chauvin's guide to where to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in Lyon, or Raku owner Hao Chen's favourite Michelin star experience in Tokyo.The book also documents the history of Canberra restaurants and personalities, dating back to the 1920s. Launching in mid-September, it will include the Chefs Eat Canberra Food Photography Prize - $6000 worth of dinner vouchers up for grabs from the restaurants featured in the book.The book is available now for $59 on pre-order through the website and can be delivered anywhere in Australia.For more information, contact Chris at ...

