Sports Fanz Brings You Another Exciting Event: Steelers 2024 First Round Draft Pick Troy Fautanu Autograph Signing At Washington Crown Center

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2024 -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' promising new talent, Troy Fautanu, will be hosting his first public autograph event at the Washington Crown Center on Sunday, August 18, 2024, from 10AM-12PM. This exclusive event marks a memorable milestone for Fautanu as he embraces his new journey with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

About the Event

Sports Fanz Announces Troy Fautanu to Host Autograph Signing at Washington Crown Center

Join us at the Washington Crown Center as we celebrate the debut autograph signing event of Troy Fautanu, the Pittsburgh Steelers' newest rising star. Just like Sports Fanz continues to elevate the experience for sports enthusiasts, this event promises to be a highlight for fans and collectors alike. Whether you're a devoted follower of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a memorabilia collector searching for exclusive pieces, or someone eager to immerse yourself in the thrill of sports, we invite you to be a part of this special moment with Troy Fautanu at the Pittsburgh Card show at the Washington Crown Center on August 18th.

In addition, the event coincides with the Sports Card and Memorabilia Show happening throughout the weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during mall hours. Perfect for all sports enthusiasts as well as card and memorabilia collectors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Troy Fautanu, 2024 NFL 1st Round Draft Pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and former Washington Huskies 1st Team Pac-12 selection. Fautanu will be present at the Pittsburgh Card show, located in the Washington Crown Center, 1500 W Chestnut St, Washington, PA 15301, United States. The event is brought to you by Sports Fanz WV and the Pittsburgh Card Show, promising an unparalleled experience for sports enthusiasts and autograph collectors.

For those unable to attend in person, mail order and drop-off options are available; however, availability is limited. Call the store at (681) 235-3124 to confirm details and secure your spot for this unforgettable event.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet Troy Fautanu in person and be a part of this special autograph signing event at the Washington Crown Center. Join us on August 18th from 10AM-12PM and celebrate the talented newcomer to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For tickets and more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" sportsfanzwv/products/troy-fautanu-pittsburgh-steelers-autograph-signin

