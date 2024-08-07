The European Supplement Brand That Keeps Multiple Medical Personnel On Staff

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SYNEVIT® Is a European Supplement Brand That Keeps Pharmacists and Doctors on Staff to Maintain Strict Quality Standards and Cutting-Edge Formulas

The nutraceutical is always evolving. As scientific research continually yields new findings and advances human health, it's important for supplement manufacturers to stay up-to-date with the latest knowledge and keep their formulas optimized. SYNEVIT® is an experienced North Macedonian supplement committed to continuously improving its products to ensure that its customers always have the best supplements available.

"We help people improve their health by using, as we say in our motto, 'Technology in Synergy with Nature®'," says company CEO George Cvetkovski. "Our goal is to use the latest data and research to customize formulas - a process that always takes place in close collaborations with doctors and pharmacists."

The SYNEVIT® team understands the pressure and importance of accuracy in the nutraceutical industry. The company started in 1989 as a medical distributor supplying hospitals and clinics. Less than a decade later, the combination of the team's expertise and the growing demand from doctors and pharmacists led to the launch of an in-house line of vitamins and minerals.

These products were sold in Europe long before they made their recent entry into the United States marketplace. That meant they were considered behind-the-counter (BTC) products and had to meet strict pharmaceutical regulations. In order to maintain the brand's reputation as a quality supplement provider, Cvetkovski has not just worked with medical professionals. He even keeps three pharmacists and two doctors on staff.

"We knew we needed to keep our company well-informed on a professional level if we wanted to continue to serve our customers - medical personnel, their patients, and the wider public - with cutting-edge, science-backed natural healthcare products," Cvetkovski explains. "We continue to keep professionals on staff to update existing formulas as well as create new ones. As we go along, I always see the proof of this investment in the fact that so many doctors continue to prescribe our products on a regular basis. They know that we offer synergistic formulas built on natural solutions that really do work, and their enduring popularity in health and scientific circles remains a testament to that fact."

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients.

