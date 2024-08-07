Americase Joins Open Compute Project To Drive Innovation In Data Center Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase, a leading of protective containers for hazmat and high value goods, is proud to announce its membership in the Open Compute Project (OCP). This strategic collaboration reflects Americase's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the data center industry.

"We are excited to get involved with the

OCP Rack & Power Project and contribute our expertise in creating sustainable, durable, and efficient protective packaging," said Robby Kinsala, CEO of Americase.

Rack Level Battery Backup Power Container for Data Centers

Lithium-ion Battery Storage Cabinet

Americase has a product lineup of solutions custom-engineered to meet the specific needs of data centers and their OEM partners. Starting with their shipping and storage cases for lithium-ion rack level battery backup units (BBU)

in 2021, this year Americase has launched its Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet

– a versatile mobile unit designed for optimal in-house thermal containment that exceeds IFC24 storage requirements, followed by Li-Ion Battery Transport and Thermal Containment Cart

– engineered for easy and safe movement of battery inventory within the facility and provide safe storage and shipping of DDR batteries.

The

OCP Rack & Power Project

focuses on rack standards that are designed for data centers, integrating the rack into the data center infrastructure, part of the Open Compute Project's "grid to gates" philosophy, a holistic design process that considers the interdependence of everything from the power grid to the gates in the chips on each motherboard.

"We aim to collaborate with

OCP and other innovative organizations in developing reusable, robust, scalable, and carbon-reducing packaging and rack handling solutions to meet the evolving needs of data centers worldwide," said Chris Egloff, VP of Strategic Business Opportunities for the Lithium/Hazmat Division at Americase.

As a Community Member,

Americase looks forward to actively engaging in OCP initiatives, sharing insights, and contributing to projects that will enhance the development of safe and sustainable packaging solutions that promote efficiency, scalability, and environmental responsibility in the data center industry.

About

Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase

is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation:

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a global collaborative Community of hyperscale data center operators, telecom, colocation providers and enterprise IT users, working with the product and solution vendor ecosystem to develop open innovations deployable from the cloud to the edge. The OCP Foundation is responsible for fostering and serving the OCP Community to meet the market and shape the future, taking hyperscale-led innovations to everyone. Meeting the market is accomplished through addressing challenging market obstacles with open specifications, designs and emerging market programs that showcase OCP-recognized IT equipment and data center facility best practices. Shaping the future includes investing in strategic initiatives and programs that prepare the IT ecosystem for major

technology changes, such as AI & ML, optics, advanced cooling techniques, composable memory and silicon. OCP Community-developed open innovations strive to benefit all, optimized through the lens of impact, efficiency, scale and sustainability.



