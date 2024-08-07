Nfina Technologies Releases The 4508T-AI, A High-Precision AI Computing Workstation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina announces the release of the 4508T-AI Workstation . Powered by NVIDIA® GPUs, this eight-bay workstation offers software developers, data scientists, and academia a high-performance, cost-effective to develop

Powered by 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, 5600MT/s speed memory, and NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, the 4508T-AI Workstation excels at dynamic calculations and high-precision computing workflows.

The 4508 Workstation can also be 4U rack-mounted.

Putting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to work at scale requires preprocessing, training, and deployment. There are different development toolchains, frameworks, and workloads, all of which create unique obstacles and require a different amount of computing power. That's where Nfina's 4508T-AI Workstation comes in.

Powered by 5th Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, 5600MT/s speed memory, and NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPUs, the 4508T-AI Workstation excels at dynamic calculations and high-precision computing workflows.

The 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, equipped with AI acceleration in every core, speed up training and deep-learning inference to handle demanding AI workloads and eliminate the need for additional discrete accelerators. According to Intel, these processors offer 42% faster inference performance and less than 100 millisecond latency on large language models (LLMs) with under 20 billion parameters compared to the previous generation.

The NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada GPU with 48GB/s memory boasts 2x the speed, throughput, and AI performance of previous generations. RTX 6000 provides next-generation rendering, AI graphics, and petaflop inferencing performance by combining 142 RT Cores, 668 Tensor Cores, and 18,176 CUDA cores. The RTX 6000 supports CUDATM API and NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation SoftwareTM.

To effectively manage the extensive requirements of AI, the 4508T-AI Workstation supports up to 144TB of onboard storage, geo-redundant cloud storage, and Nfina JBOD expansion devices.

For a powerful end-to-end AI solution, Nfina recommends NVIDIA AI Enterprise subscription and OS support. NVIDIA AI Enterprise not only includes an extensive library of NVIDIA frameworks and pre-trained models but alleviates the challenges of AI workloads by integrating different open-source data analytics, modeling, deep-learning frameworks, and deployment tools such as PyTorchTM, TensorFlowTM, scikit-learnTM, and XGBoostTM.

President and CEO of Nfina, Warren Nicholson, states "Nfina recognizes the importance of reliability in demanding applications like AI, which is why our deep learning workstations undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can handle continuous heavy workloads without compromising stability or data integrity. With these state-of-the-art workstations at your disposal, artificial intelligence has never been easier or more accessible."

The new Nfina system is available now through Nfina's partner network .

All Nfina systems can be purchased outright or bundled with Nfina's managed services to fit business application needs and monthly budgets.

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina is an IT infrastructure manufacturer and solutions provider supplying cyber resilience for business continuity. Our IT solutions and services include Hybrid Cloud , Hyperconverged , Storage , Servers , AI Workstations , Backup and Disaster Recovery , and Cloud Hosting . IT departments have trusted Nfina Technologies to protect their computing and storage equipment from vulnerabilities and meet their growing technology needs since 2012. Nfina products carry a market-leading 5-year warranty and US-based tech support.

