Mequilibrium Revolutionizes Employee Mental Well-Being And Productivity With Gen AI

meQ Announces New Gen AI-Powered Dashboard, Delivers Immediate, Personalized Support at Work to Address Performance, Engagement, and Well-being Risks

meQuilibrium (meQ) announces its transformational new AI-powered dashboard , one of the first applications of Gen AI to workforce mental well-being. Delivering a smarter, quicker way to provide in-the-moment support to employees,

meQ 's proprietary sparQ AI-powered live dashboard guides users through difficult times, equipping employees with immediate, relevant , highly personalized situational behavior-change techniques and tools to help them regroup, manage stress, and

regain focus.

Leveraging meQ's billions of unique human cognitive and behavioral data points, along with cutting edge behavior change and user experience design, meQ's Gen AI dashboard delivers actionable, individualized, immediate interventions. Employees can select what they want to accomplish, and meQ's GenAI dashboard will immediately offer insightful assistance and simple, step-by-step techniques to keep their day on track.

The dashboard also quickly spots problems, identifies employees at risk and navigates them to the services they need among all available, relevant employee benefits. This may include EAP services, training courses, and other well-being benefits, thereby leveraging the full stack of benefits offered by the employer.

"Work can be tough. When it comes to employee mental well-being, it's important to respond with real-time personalization and immediacy in the moment of need," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "meQ now makes it possible to detect the risks and acuities that drive tomorrow's problems and costs and create a customized, dynamic experience as unique as the members themselves, in order to optimize the investment organizations have made in solutions to improve outcomes."

New resources are dynamically delivered daily based on the employee's working environment, family life, goals, and interests. Dynamic personalized well-being content is always new, fresh, and relevant to each individual's needs.



Platform advancements include:



A newly redesigned Mood Coach tracks member feelings, builds deeper self-awareness, and provides personalized AI insights and recommendations on how to boost mood.

New " Ask meQ " feature immediately offers insightful assistance, guiding members to step-by-step strategies for improving the workday, bettering their overall outlook, and achieving goals. meQ's brand new " More for You " section provides personalized recommendations of benefit resources, activities, articles and meditations, refreshed daily to help employees be their best.

"The new dashboard is designed to help members focus on the most impactful things they could be doing right now to improve their resilience–whether that's engaging with meQ activities, skills, and tools or taking advantage of relevant benefits their company offers," said Dustin DiTommaso, Chief Design Officer at meQ. "We've updated our machine-learning based personalization engine and designed some innovative new Gen AI capabilities that can instantly deliver therapeutic and strengths-building content to address their in-the-moment needs, feelings, state of mind, or personal goals or interests. We worked hard to develop a smart system that enables building skills to better handle tomorrow's challenges and getting immediate relief for what comes at you and what you want to achieve today."

About meQ

meQ , the world's leading workforce resilience expert, identifies, addresses, and measures the root cause of risks to workforce performance, engagement, and well-being. Our data analytics-based approach uses AI to predict workforce risk and to personalize solutions for each employee and team at global scale. meQ's mission is to make any workforce a workforce for growth. The meQ solution is available in 14 languages and serves global enterprises in 130 countries. Learn more at

About sparQ

sparQ accelerates critical workforce data to address risks and impact business results by applying large language models and generative AI to identify underlying psychosocial factors impacting workforce wellbeing and performance. Delivering actionable and personalized interventions to global users, sparQ helps meQ members gain a deep understanding of their individual thinking styles and the behaviors that impact their performance. meQ applies its rigorous levels of privacy, and security standards to sparQ.

Editor's Note: Demos on mobile and desktop are available. Watch the video here.

