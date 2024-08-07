The Silky Smooth Fish Oil Making Omega-3 Supplements Easier To Stomach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fish Oil Supplements Are Known for Their Unpleasant Taste and Fishy After-Burps. Arctic Blue Is Changing That Through Pure, Clean, Fresh Oil.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil supplements are the best way to get

DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids. However, many products on the contain oxidized oils that create unpleasant experiences for consumers, such as fishy after burps and indigestion. Arctic Blue's unique, high-quality approach to fish oil production ensures its fish oil supplements are both bioavailable and pleasant to consume.

Omega-3 supplements are an important part of a healthy lifestyle. However, many consumers struggle to get enough of these essential fatty acids (which cannot be created in the body organically but must be obtained externally). Many turn to supplements as a solution. Nuts, seeds, and certain vegetable oils can provide smaller doses of omega-3s, but fish oil is widely recognized as one of the richest sources of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids .

While this addresses the need for omega-3s, though, it introduces another issue: fishy burps. "Most fish oils have already been on the shelf or in the pantry for too long before a consumer actually takes the supplement," says Ludo Van de Wiel, founder of the elite fish oil brand Arctic Blue. "Over time, the oil is oxidized, which gives it that rancid, fishy taste. This can lead to unpleasant burps and indigestion."

Many consumers try to find ways around this oxidation issue. Arthritis Foundation , for example, recommends freezing fish oil capsules to slow down the oxidation process or using capsules with thick enteric coatings to avoid their breaking down before exiting the stomach. From Van de Wiel's perspective, though, this wouldn't be necessary in the first place if supplement brands invested in providing higher-quality, fresher fish oil supplements.

This is why Arctic Blue omega-3 capsules and oils are setting a new standard in the fish oil supplement industry. "We process our fish oil in sustainable ways right on the boat," Van de Wiel explains. "Our fish come from clean waters, especially the Barents Sea, and we keep them fresh, moving them from boat to pantry as quickly as possible."

The result of this proactive preservation process is a smooth, clean supplement packed with nutrients and (critically) maintaining low oxidation values. "When you can do that," Van de Wiel concludes, "your omega-3 supplements will never give fishy burps after ingestion. Guaranteed."

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue .

