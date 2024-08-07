(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the“Company”), through its subsidiary Review ControlTM Reputation Management, a leading player in the digital content protection arena, is pleased to announce the addition of its new MMS Text Marketing service, offering the most cutting-edge for its clients. The company's new MMS (Multi-Media Messaging Service) Text Marketing feature will now give clients the ability to send both images and inside their outbound text messaging, making it exponentially more powerful and gaining even greater ROI on their spending with 2CentTexts.

The company is pleased to announce the completion and launch of its new website, MMS Text Marketing Program, and Loyalty Club Program for all sized businesses and franchise groups. The initial launch included the company's incredibly affordable two cents per text SMS marketing capabilities, in addition to several new and exciting features, and now also offers custom coupon generation and delivery to customers directly to their cell phone via text message, enhanced campaign management features, and more.

Frank Casella, CEO of Review Control and 2CentTexts, said,“After several months of programming and testing, we are very excited to now be able to onboard our clients to the new MMS Text Marketing platform, and to also provide them with a very attractive Loyalty Program for their customers. These two major additions to our Text Marketing division open the door to much greater engagement for both our clients and their customers. And as with our basic SMS Text service, our clients will enjoy full managed service support. Since the launch of 2 Cent Text SMS Marketing programs, the company has been gaining recognition and capitalizing on its existing client base to add new users to the platform. With the addition of MMS Text Marketing and Opt-In Loyalty programs, we will see a substantial lift in new client additions and a corresponding increase in revenue. Our average client spend is projected at $1,200 to $7,500 per year. Substantial potential users such as larger Franchise groups, regional banks, and large retailers will have significantly higher annual spending budgets.”

The Company encourages all shareholders to share this official launch of the Company's new 2CentTexts interactive website at , designed for enhanced marketing and easier customer engagement, as well as the addition of MMS Text Marketing capabilities and our new Loyalty Opt-In program.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiary Review ControlTM Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company's commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review ControlTM Reputation Management

Review ControlTM Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client's business. Founded in 2018, Review ControlTM has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

About 2CentTextsTM

2CentTexts is a proprietary, business-to-business service that provides clients with the ability to send both SMS and MMS Text Messaging to their customers. Using Mobile Coupons and Loyalty Programs, this service enables our clients to capitalize on their success by retaining their customers through constant engagement. Offering specials, promotions, service alerts, flash sales and general information via text message is the most affordable and effective solution to retention and growth for any business.

