Gaxos To Participate In Upcoming Devcom And Gamescom Conferences On August 18Th To 25Th In Cologne, Germany

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseland, NJ, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Devcom Developer on August 18th - Aug 20th and Gamescom Conference on August 21st – 25th in Cologne, Germany.

“We are excited to be part of Devcom and Gamescom this year,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.“These provide us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with developers, leaders, and gamers. We expect to forge meaningful relationships and connections that will help grow our AI product for game developers and publishers.”

About Devcom Developer Conference and Gamescom

Devcom is Europe's biggest game developer community-driven industry conference and the official game developer event of Gamescom.

Gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event held annually at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany. Gamescom boasts 370,000 visitors with over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

