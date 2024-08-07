Metrc Revolutionizes Cannabis Supply Chain With Launch Of Metrc Retail ID

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metrc Retail ID offers unprecedented item-level visibility and delivers significant savings for the cannabis industry

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the U.S., announced the launch of Metrc Retail ID , a new solution designed to enhance transparency, bolster compliance, simplify brand processes, and reduce labor for retailers and brands through item level identification with serialized QR codes. This innovative solution sources product information directly from Metrc, ensuring unparalleled consumer visibility and fueling improvements in public safety and confidence.



Metrc Retail ID allows real-time access to item-level product data such as origin, potency, test results, Certificate of Analysis (COA), and more, through a single scan of the QR code. Several states including Maryland and Montana now require the use of QR codes on product labels as part of a broader initiative to improve consumer safety and product transparency, providing a model that other states may follow as cannabis legalization and regulation evolve across the country.

“Consumers are demanding more insight into their purchases, driving a heightened focus on transparency and traceability,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc.“Metrc Retail ID provides the necessary visibility for all industry stakeholders, improving market confidence and consumer safety, while also reducing the associated burdens of product labeling and protecting the reputation and bottom line of cannabis businesses.”

Metrc Retail ID helps brands enhance control and consistency across product lines while meeting regulatory requirements. This helps boost brand reputation and recognition, expands product education and imagery, and saves time and costs by eliminating additional scanning at the time of packaging.“We're proud to partner with Metrc to provide new opportunities for streamlined inventory management and improve operational support for our retailers,” said Ben Gaines, Vice President of Marketing at Wyld.

For retailers, Metrc Retail ID eliminates both relabeling and secondary labeling, acts as a barcode for checkout, and helps easily tie compliance reports to specific items. Initial time trial studies show a reduction of 60 seconds in labor per item – on average, this equals about 2,000 hours in labor savings per year, per retailer.“As state labeling requirements evolve, the industry has to quickly adapt,” said Chris Wren, CCO at Planet 13.“By the time we receive a product, it will already have the necessary unit level information which we can instantly update and scan into our POS system, Dutchie. This will save us hours of labor and manual data entry, allowing us to redirect more time and resources toward customer service and strategic initiatives.”

Third-party POS integrators can use Metrc Retail ID to help dispensaries operate more efficiently through direct cycle counting, elimination of additional labeling, and strengthened inventory management practices, which ultimately optimizes compliance and consumers' experience.“Metrc Retail ID will allow our customers to tackle significant challenges in inventory management and relabeling,” said Daphne Funston, Vice President of Product at Dutchie.“Through our integration with Metrc Retail ID, retailers can effortlessly scan their inventory using QR codes to streamline receiving and checkout processes. This reduces human error and eliminates unnecessary time and costs associated with relabeling, allowing retailers to focus more on their customers and improve inventory accuracy for compliance.”

Metrc is partnering with major industry players and early adopters of Metrc Retail ID, including Wyld, Planet 13, Glass House Brands, Good Day Farms, Organic Remedies, Sonoma Hills Farms, Exotic Elevations and more. In addition to Dutchie and IndicaOnline's active integration, third-party integrators who are currently in the process of integrating include Treez, Blaze and FlowHub.

At this time, Metrc has enabled new features within the system in Maryland, Montana and Nevada, at no additional cost, offering operators the ability to generate QR codes through simple workflows that can be implemented quickly. The states who will have access to functionality in coming weeks are Michigan, New Jersey, Missouri, Mississippi and Louisiana. The company is working to expand this access across additional Metrc markets. For businesses interested in more immediate access, information can be found here .

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 26 government contracts and serves more than 400,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

Metrc Media Contact:

Mattio Communications

...