Soundthinking Secures 4 New Shotspotter And Resourcerouter Deployments In Illinois And Chicagoland Area

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety company, today announced a total of 4 new customer agreements and expanded coverage areas for its flagship ShotSpotter gunshot detection system and ResourceRouter software. Since Q2 2024, the company has secured multiple contracts with municipalities in Illinois and the Chicagoland area, implementing these technologies either for the first time or increasing their existing coverage area.



Elmwood Park, IL – ShotSpotter: a new three-year contract covers 2 square miles.

Chicago Heights, IL – ShotSpotter: a 2 square mile area under a three-year term.

Chicago Heights, IL – ResourceRouter: rolling out patrol management technology. Freeport, IL – ShotSpotter: doubled its existing coverage, bringing the total to 2 square miles under a new three-year agreement.

“We're always looking to improve our public safety toolbox,” said Elmwood Park Police Chief Andrew Hock.“While gunfire is not commonplace in Elmwood Park, we're constantly looking to reduce crime or the potential for crime any way we can.”

Chicago Heights' adoption of ResourceRouter reflects the broader trend of agencies needing to leverage technology to address staffing shortages. ResourceRouter directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. Along with ShotSpotter, this dual deployment is designed to optimize resource allocation and improve the city's responsiveness to gunfire incidents, supporting a holistic approach to public safety.

“We're extremely proud that municipalities of all sizes increasingly view ShotSpotter and ResourceRouter as critical tools for enhancing public safety and addressing gun violence,” said SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark.“These new deployments, along with Hammond, IN going live in Q4 2023, underscore our belief that innovative solutions can help police better respond to and investigate incidents of gunfire quickly, save lives, and capture critical evidence while strengthening community trust.”

To learn more about SoundThinking's full range of public safety technologies, please visit .

