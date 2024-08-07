Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Appoints Tanya Eastwood To Affordable Housing Advisory Council

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) announced today that it has appointed Tanya Eastwood to its Affordable Advisory Council (Council). Eastwood has more than 30 years of experience in residential and is currently chief executive officer and president of Raleigh, N.C.-based Harmony Housing Affordable Development, which provides resources and expertise to support affordable rental housing.



In this role on the Council, Eastwood will work closely with her fellow councilmembers and the FHLBank Atlanta board of directors and management team to support community lending and housing finance needs within FHLBank Atlanta's district.

“Tanya Eastwood will bring extensive experience to the Affordable Housing Advisory Council and provide valuable input as we work to increase homeownership across the markets we serve,” said FHLBank Atlanta's Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment Service Tomeka Strickland.

Over the course of her career, Eastwood has been responsible for roles in development, management, fiscal analysis, and asset management. In recent years, her work has facilitated the preservation and construction of over 15,000 affordable apartment homes with another 8,600 units in various stages of development across eleven states.

Prior to her current role, Eastwood was executive director of WAJ Management, LLC, where she directed the asset management of low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sites throughout North Carolina. She also previously served as regional vice president of development for Forest City Residential Group, focusing on urban development and adaptive re-use of multifamily sites throughout the eastern U.S.

Eastwood was Chair of the Board and Past President of the National Council for Affordable and Rural Housing (CARH) and served on the Board of Directors for the National Rural Housing Coalition (NRHC). Further, she chaired the Fannie Mae Rural Duty to Serve Advisory Council for Multifamily. She currently serves on the Legislative Committee for the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition (AHTCC) and is a Founding Executive Board Member of the Rural Multifamily Lenders Council (RMLC). Eastwood was named a Top Woman of Influence in Affordable Housing by Affordable Housing Finance and a Top Women of Influence in Finance by Globe Street.

About the Affordable Housing Advisory Council

FHLBank Atlanta's Affordable Housing Advisory Council comprises 15 representatives from a diverse group of community and nonprofit organizations actively involved in providing or promoting low- and moderate-income housing and community lending within FHLBank Atlanta's district. The Council provides advice to FHLBank Atlanta's board of directors regarding ways in which the Bank can enhance the effectiveness of its housing finance and community lending mission.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta is a member-owned cooperative that offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to assist its member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $9.1 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 1.2 million households.

For more information, visit our website at .

CONTACT:

Sheryl Touchton

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

...

404.888.8105