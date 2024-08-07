Global Cellular Starting Materials Market Is Expected To Be US$ 9.00 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 22.8% From 2024 To 2032 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals and awareness and acceptance of personal elevates the growth.

The global cellular starting materials market was estimated at USD 1.43 billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach USD 9.00 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

What are Cellular Starting Materials?

During the development of cell therapies, cellular starting materials are used to ensure their quality, safety, and efficacy. Extracted from various sources, starting materials like stem cells, primary cells, and cell lines play a critical role in the making of advanced therapies and regenerative medicine.

It is essential to properly handle, process, and maintain the integrity of these starting materials until the final result is achieved. Cellular Starting Materials function as a crucial component for producing therapeutic products designed to address diseases and disorders at the cellular level. Also, they can repair or replace damaged tissues and generate new tissues for medical use.

Key Market Stats:



Global cellular starting materials market size was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2023.

The industry is anticipated to expand from USD 1.74 billion in 2024 to USD 9.00 billion by 2032. According to the projection, the market will generate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).

Major Findings From the Report:



The market for cellular starting materials is anticipated to rise as a result of a number of factors, including the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders; increased investments; growing demand for cell and gene-based therapies; and technical advancements.

The market is segmented based on product, grade, end-use, and region. The North America region had the highest cellular starting materials market share in the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:



Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: A number of illnesses, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases, can be treated with biopharmaceuticals like monoclonal antibodies and vaccines as a crucial component. CSMs are important and required as key raw materials during the development process of Biopharmaceuticals. Thus, increasing demand for these biopharmaceuticals fuels the market growth.

Increased Demand For High-Quality CSMs for Manufacturing: Biopharmaceutical applications are expanding owing to the developments in biotechnology and immunotherapy, leading to the surging demand for high-quality CSMs for manufacturing. This factor propels the cellular starting materials market CAGR.

Shifts Towards Personalized Medicine: The healthcare sector is majorly leveraging personalized medicine that promises improved treatment outcomes, reduced adverse effects, and precise therapies. Cellular starting materials (CSMs) have a key role in each therapy of Personalized medicine that involves cell-based treatments, gene therapies, and personalized vaccines. Thus, the rising shift towards personalized medicine drives the cellular starting materials market demand. Large Investment In Technologies And Commercialization of Personalized Therapies: A number of biopharmaceutical firms and research institutions are generating funds to develop advanced infrastructure to augment CSMs' production and quality assurance processes. Additionally, Regulatory agencies favor the development and commercialization of personalized therapies, which is boosting the market growth.

Industry's Prominent Players:



AcceGen

AllCells

Anthony Nolan

BioIVT

CGT GLOBAL

Charles River Laboratories

Excellos

HumanCells Bio

NMDP BioTherapies. STEMCELL Technologies

Geographical Landscape:

On the basis of geography, the global cellular starting materials market in North America held the greatest revenue share due to the rise in the usage of advanced biotechnology in regenerative medicine and drug invention. Increased R&D activities and the presence of a well-developed infrastructure are the primary contributors to the regional market demand. Also, collaborations are happening among main academic institutions and biotech firms to introduce novel technologies that bolster industry growth.

The market is projected to experience the fastest growth in Asia Pacific, with the highest CAGR rate during the anticipated period. Growing investments in biotechnology, evolving healthcare infrastructure, and the growing occurrence of chronic diseases are responsible for the market's development in the region. Nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India have been leading market players, enlarging their research and development efforts in regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies.









Market Segmentation:

Cellular Starting Materials Product Outlook



Leukopaks Cells & Tissues

Cellular Starting Materials Grade Outlook



GMP Research-use

Cellular Starting Materials End-Use Outlook



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CMOs & CROs Academic & Research Institutes

Cellular Starting Materials Regional Outlook

North America



US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico

Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

