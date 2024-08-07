World Cares Center's Stars Under The Stars: An Event That Celebrates & Supports Ready Responders & Community Volunteers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World Cares Center empowers communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters through training, support, and volunteer coordination.

- Lisa Orloff, Founder of World Cares Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World Cares Center's Stars Under the Stars: An Event that Celebrates and Supports Ready Responders and Community Volunteers

Corporate Sponsorship Packages Still Available to Participate in and Support Exciting and Momentous Event

World Cares Center is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual event, "Stars Under the Stars," set to take place on September 19, 2024, at Fornino , Brooklyn Bridge Park. Stars Under the Stars celebrates the community, resilience and enduring spirit of Ready Responders, community volunteers and front-line emergency workers, and gives thanks for their commitment to disaster response and recovery. The event raises funds to support World Cares Center's mission to train and protect Ready Responders, continue building a global network and offer timely support when crisis occurs.

Event Details:

.Date: September 19, 2024

.Time: 6:00 – 9:00 PM ET [VIP Cocktail Hour 5:00 – 6:00 PM ET]

.Location: Fornino, Brooklyn Bridge Park

.Attire: Starry Night Themed or Blue Cocktail Attire

Shelli Sonstein, co-host of Q104.3 NYC Radio's“Jim Kerr Rock and Roll Morning Show” and the iHeart Radio“9/11 Stories” Podcast will lend her unwavering support for volunteers and disaster responders by co-hosting the event to help World Cares express gratitude and continue its mission to train and protect Ready Responders. Elizabeth Crowley, President & CEO of the Building Trades Employers Association will be honored with a Lifetime of Service Award for her steadfast dedication to protecting responders and frontline workers.

Under a beautiful evening sky and against the backdrop of the captivating New York City skyline, Stars Under the Stars is an evening filled with friends and colleagues committed to the safety of our Ready Responders and honoring the outstanding contributions of volunteers and partners while enjoying Tito's Cocktails, craft beer from Brooklyn Brewery and a special menu prepared by Chef Michael Ayoub of Fornino. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live or silent auction and have a chance to win the“Best Starry Night” themed prize.

Sponsors of the event benefit from supporting World Cares Center's mission to train and protect Ready Responders and support survivors of disasters through a holistic range of services provided free of charge with support from this fundraising event. In addition, sponsors also receive extensive digital and physical logo exposure, group table reservations, access to a VIP Cocktail Hour, and an association with one of America's most innovative and impactful charitable organizations that since the 9/11 attacks in 2001 has been keeping Ready Responders prepared for action when disaster strikes.

Highlights of the Evening:

.Awards Ceremony: Celebrate the exceptional achievements of volunteers and organizations who have made significant impacts in disaster relief.

.Silent Auction: Bid on a variety of exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds supporting World Cares Center's programs.

.Starry Night Photo Wall: Professional quality personalized photos taken at the event.

.Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow supporters, community and industry leaders, and disaster response professionals.

"We are thrilled to host 'Stars Under the Stars' recognizing the selfless dedication of our Ready Responders, volunteers and partners," said Lisa Orloff, Founder of World Cares Center. "This event is a celebration of their commitment and raises funds and awareness for World Cares Center's ongoing mission to train, organize and protect the Ready Responders that put themselves on the front line to care for others in times of crisis."

Join us for an unforgettable evening under the stars and be a part of a community that cares!

Tickets and Sponsorship:

Tickets for "Stars Under the Stars" are available now and can be purchased at . Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations looking to support World Cares Center's mission and gain visibility at this prestigious event.

For more information, please contact:

About World Cares Center:

World Cares Center (WCC) empowers communities to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters through training, support, and volunteer coordination. Since its founding, WCC has been dedicated to fostering resilience and preparedness in communities around the globe. Learn more: .

Jamie Serino

World Cares Center

+1 212-563-7570

...

