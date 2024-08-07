Clarivate To Present At The Oppenheimer 27Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference On August 12
LONDON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference, on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 2:55 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at
About Clarivate
ClarivateTM is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.
