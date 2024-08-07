MGA Entertainment Brings Lip Gloss Superpowers To The Doll & Entertainment Categories With New Yummiland™ Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Content Series, Lip Gloss Truck Playset and Six Characters Step on the Scene This Summer from the Entertainment-Backed Powerhouse

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment , one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, announced today the newest brand to its doll portfolio, YummilandTM. This all-new collection features DIY activity, collectability, cosmetic appeal, and superpowers to the doll category, engaging kids ages four and up. The new Yummiland lineup includes collectible dolls in both small and large sizes and a Lip Gloss Truck playset. And for fans of the original Num NomsTM, the large dolls include a new and improved Num Noms character as a lip balm capsule. The new doll characters are featured in MGA's newest YouTube animated series, Yummiland , which launched in June and already has more than 500K subscribers.

With an interest in lip gloss on the rise among kids in 2024, each Yummi character doll, small or large, comes with a make-it-yourself lip gloss or lip balm. In fact, on TikTok, the hashtag #SephoraKids has garnered 10.3K posts and is climbing. Yummiland is a world that comes to life through six brave and beautiful Yummis who protect their incredible, edible city with their superpowers that are activated when they apply their magical lip gloss. After they combine flavor and color, each Yummi applies the gloss, using a wand. She puckers, and mwah! - a superpower is born! While one Yummi has the power to fly, another has the power to duplicate herself, and more. When they discover they can mix their lip gloss flavors together, their powers amplify in unimaginable ways.

“MGA Entertainment has a strong track record of innovating new brands that kids and collectors love, like L.O.L. Surprise!, Bratz, MGA's Miniverse, and more,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment.“Yummiland represents how MGA brands are growing with the times. With more young kids playing with makeup to feel 'grown up,' we designed Yummiland to meet the growing obsession with cosmetics while also making a space for kids to just be kids. Dolls are a huge part of childhood, and the longer they can stay on trend among Generation Alpha, the healthier those childhoods are.”

All ingredients found in Yummiland products are FDA approved in the U.S. and non-toxic (but never pester-free!). The collection includes:



Yummiland Small Doll and Lip Gloss: With six flavors to choose from and more than 50 combinations to create, kids can enjoy these DIY lip gloss tubes and adorable, four-inch scented dolls that feature removable soft molded fashions. Each includes lip gloss base, color and scent to mix together for their very own shimmery gloss, as well as a keychain that can be hooked to the top of the lip gloss and the doll for on-the-go fun.

Yummiland Large Doll and Num Nom Lip Balm: This ten-inch scented doll with amazing rooted, brushable hair and soft molded fashions provides fun hair and fashion play for kids, and even comes with a comb. Each doll comes with their own Num Nom, a lip balm in the form of an adorable pet. These pet characters have been updated since their inception in 2015 - perfect for collectors and young kids alike! Yummiland Lip Gloss Truck : This dessert-inspired truck playset includes everything needed to make your own lip gloss, including two flavor options – chocolate and birthday cake – along with the clear lip gloss base and mixing tools. The functional truck is compatible with the small doll Yummis (sold separately) and includes two exclusive Num Nom characters. It works by placing a Num Nom lip gloss holder inside the truck, directly under the straw dispenser, and opening the secret Whipped Cream mixing tools on top of the truck to add your chosen flavor. Your very own lip gloss is dispensed into your Num Nom.

The Yummiland Small Dolls retail for $9.99 each, Large Dolls for $24.99 each, and the Lip Gloss Truck retails for $29.99. Small Doll Yummis are available now at Target , Walmart and Amazon . Large Doll Yummis and Lip Gloss Truck are available now at Target and Amazon and will be available at Walmart beginning August 19, 2024.

All characters are featured in the YouTube animated series, found at @officialyummiland. Follow along for more on Instagram and TikTok at @officialyummiland.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , YummilandTM , CarTunedTM , GrossMos!TM , Pixel PetzTM , Micro Games of America , Fluffie StuffiezTM , BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit us at or check us out atLinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

