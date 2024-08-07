Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour mining plc
7 August 2024
Notification of transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
| Name
| Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
| 2
| Reason for the notification
|
| Position/status
| Chair
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Endeavour Mining plc
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
| 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
| 4
| Details of the transaction:
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of Ordinary Shares
| c)
| Currency
| GBP
| d)
| Price and volume
| Price
| Volume
| 15.52598
| 5,000
| Aggregated information
|
N/A Single transaction
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 7 August 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Attachment
PDMR Notification - Venkat Share purchase 7 August 2024
MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108527331
