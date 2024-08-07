عربي


Endeavour Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding


8/7/2024 8:31:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Endeavour mining plc
7 August 2024

Notification of transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan
2 Reason for the notification
Position/status Chair
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of US$0.01 each
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Currency GBP
d)

 Price and volume
 Price Volume
15.52598 5,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price

N/A Single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2024
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Attachment

  • PDMR Notification - Venkat Share purchase 7 August 2024

MENAFN07082024004107003653ID1108527331


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:


