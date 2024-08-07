Angela Rodante Honored As Distinguished Fellow Of The Academy Of Florida Trial Lawyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Managing Partner, Dale SwopeTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Angela Rodante has been selected as a Distinguished Fellow of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers. This prestigious recognition underscores Ms. Rodante's significant contributions to the field of trial law and her exemplary leadership within the Florida Justice Association (FJA).Established in 2009, the Fellows program acknowledges individual accomplishments and contributions to the FJA and its mission. It also serves as a call to continued service within the legal profession. Distinguished Fellows, comprising past Presidents and other leaders of the FJA, act as ambassadors for the organization and mentors for those committed to the practice of plaintiff personal injury law ."I am profoundly honored to be recognized as a Distinguished Fellow," said Angela Rodante. "This accolade reinforces my dedication to advocating for the rights of Floridians and ensuring that justice is served for all."As a Distinguished Fellow, Ms. Rodante will work with the FJA to identify future trends and issues affecting plaintiff attorneys in Florida, serve in leadership roles, and support various FJA activities, programs, and social events. Fellows also elect colleagues to the FJA Advisory Council and the Board of Trustees of the FJA Research and Education Foundation, develop future leadership, and select additional Fellows who meet the program's qualifications."Angela's selection as a Distinguished Fellow is a testament to her unwavering commitment to justice and her exceptional legal acumen," said Managing Partner Dale Swope . "We are immensely proud to have her as a Managing Partner at Swope, Rodante. Her contributions to the legal community in Florida are truly exemplary."Ms. Rodante's selection as a Distinguished Fellow highlights her dedication to the legal profession and her unwavering commitment to justice. Swope, Rodante P.A. celebrates this honor and looks forward to her continued contributions to the FJA and the broader legal community.About Swope, Rodante P.A.At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. Managing Partner Angela Rodante is typically lead counsel on the biggest and most complex cases. She works on a wide range of matters including wrongful death and insurance bad faith.

