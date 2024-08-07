Tata Motors Launches Curvv EV Starting At Rs 17.49 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) India's homegrown automotive company Tata Motors launched its new vehicle Tata Curvv EV in the SUV segment on Wednesday with prices ranging from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv EV offers two battery pack choices to its customers - 40.5kWh and 55kWh - which provide a range of 502 km and 585 km (ARAI certified, MIDC Part 1), respectively. It can touch 0-100km/h in 8.6 seconds.

The company said its specially designed fast-charging capability ensures a top-up of 150 km range in just 15 minutes.

Tata Curvv EV comes with 3 drive mode combinations as standard (eco, city, and sport), multi-mode regen with paddle shifters, high ground clearance of 190 mm for Curvv 45 and 186 mm for Curvv 55.

Tata Curvv EV comes loaded with features such as 31.24 cm cinematic touchscreen by Harman, 26.03 cm digital cockpit, cinematic experience with arcade and its host of 20+ apps, JBL cinematic sound system, advanced OTA capabilities, V2L and V2V as standard across all personas, smartwatch connectivity and Powered Tailgate with gesture activation.

The vehicle is equipped with automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, fully automatic temperature control with express cooling, coupled with cruise control, keyless entry and push-button start. The Curvv also scores high on convenience as well.

Tata Motors said It will be introducing the product in 2 petrol (The new hyperion gasoline direct injection engine and the 1.2 L revotron petrol turbocharged engine) and 1 diesel option (1.5 L Kryojet diesel engine) – all paired with both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Wednesday also marks the debut of the indigenously developed first GDi engine offering – the Hyperion Gasoline Direct Injection engine.

The Curvv will be offered in four personas – smart, pure, creative, and accomplished and an enticing colour palette featuring gold essence, daytona grey, pristine white, flame red, pure grey, and opera blue.