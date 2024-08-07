Taiwan’S Defense Budget Hits Record $19.74 Billion Amid Rising Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Taiwan's defense budget will reach a new high of NT$647 billion ($19.74 billion) in 2025. This represents a 6% increase from the previous year's NT$606.8 billion.



Taiwan aims to enhance its self-defense capabilities and cooperation with allies. This comes amid escalating tensions with China.



Taiwan's increased defense spending follows a broader trend in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries are ramping up military budgets due to rising geopolitical tensions.



Notably, China's defense budget for 2024 is RMB 1.665 trillion ($236 billion). This underscores China's significant military expansion.



Globally, total military expenditure reached $2.443 trillion in 2023. This marks a 6.8% increase from the previous year.







Comparing Taiwan 's defense budget with other major military spenders provides context:

United States







Defense Budget (2024): $842 billion

Percentage of Global Military Spending: 34.5%







Defense Budget (2024): $236 billion

Percentage of Global Military Spending: 9.7%







Defense Budget (2024): $83.6 billion

Percentage of Global Military Spending: 3.4%







Defense Budget (2024): $24.7 billion

Percentage of Global Military Spending: 1.0%







Defense Budget (2024): $19.74 billion

Percentage of Global Military Spending: 0.8%



ChinaIndiaBrazilTaiwanDespite being smaller than the defense budgets of the United States and China, Taiwan's budget is substantial, reflecting its unique security needs.This is evident when compared to Brazil, the military powerhouse of Latin America, which Taiwan nearly matches in defense spending.Implications for the Defense IndustryIncreased defense spending in Taiwan and other countries impacts the global defense industry.U.S. companies stand to benefit the most due to their established positions and technological advancements. For instance:Known for missile systems and fighter jets, Lockheed Martin will likely see increased demand.specializes in radar and missile systems, critical for modern defense strategies.Produces rocket motors and other advanced weaponry, in high demand due to ongoing conflicts.Taiwan's Strategic GoalsPresident Lai Ching-te emphasized that the increased defense budget aims to ensure peace and prosperity. Taiwan seeks to boost self-defense and deepen cooperation with democratic partners.This strategy is crucial given the sustained military pressure from China. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has conducted numerous military exercises near the island.ConclusionTaiwan's record defense budget for 2025 reflects its urgent need to bolster military capabilities. This comes amid growing threats from China.The increase is part of a larger trend of rising defense expenditures in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.The defense industry, particularly in the United States, stands to benefit significantly. Countries seek advanced technologies to enhance their military capabilities.