Bangladesh Unrest: Student Leaders, Other Muslims Stand Guard Over Temples And Churches

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Student leaders in Bangladesh have mobilised supporters to safeguard Hindu temples and churches amid rising concerns over on minority groups following the resignation of Prime Hasina. This comes as diplomats and rights groups express alarm over the violence and unrest gripping the nation. On Monday, Sheikh Hasina fled the country after weeks of intense and deadly protests against her administration. The resulting chaos saw widespread looting and the ransacking of national monuments and buildings, creating a volatile environment for minority communities.

In response, opposition leaders have called for the protection of all Bangladeshis, regardless of their religion or political affiliations. Reports of assaults on temples and churches called for swift action from student leaders and community members.

Helicopter crash in Nuwakot: Air Dynasty chopper collides with hill, 4 dead

Footages on social media revealed students in Chittagong, Bangladesh's second-largest city, standing guard at Hindu temples and other places of worship. Russell Ahmed, the coordinator at Chittagong University, told the Bangla Tribune newspaper that "miscreants are systematically attacking various public and private institutions to discredit the student movement." He stressed that committees have been formed in each district to prevent any attacks on religious sites.

In Dhaka, a Muslim man was seen praying in front of the Dhakeshwari Temple, a significant Hindu place of worship, to protect it from potential attacks. Saif Ahmed, the social media manager of the Bangla Tigers cricket team, shared the image on X, highlighting the unity between Muslim and Hindu neighbors in protecting the temple. The Dhaka Tribune reported that both communities are working together to safeguard the temple.

Protest organizers, who initially demonstrated against perceived discriminatory government job quotas, have urged the public not to target minority communities. Nahid Islam, a student at Dhaka University and one of the protest leaders, stressed the importance of unity and said, "There is no grouping or division among us. We are against any kind of religious incitement, sabotage, or division. We will prevent any such attempts."

Renukaswamy murder case: FSL report confirms victim's blood stains found on actor Darshan's clothes

The main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has also called for restraint. Tarique Rahman, the BNP's acting chair, stressed the importance of protecting all Bangladeshis during this transitional period. He wrote on X, "It is our duty to protect all Bangladeshis, irrespective of religion and politics, from discriminatory violence, and not to harass any particular community, create division, or seek vengeance. Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, believers, atheists – no one will be left behind or be prejudiced on our democratic path; together, we are all proudly Bangladeshis."