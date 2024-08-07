Tropical Storm Debby Hurricane Florida: Flooding Rain, Strong Winds In Southeast Coast Of US

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After making its landfall in Florida, tropical storm Debby has slowly moved off the Southeast coast of the US, bringing prolonged flooding rain and strong winds to the region. The storm, which formed in the Atlantic on July 26, has already dumped over 18 inches of rain in some areas, with more expected in the coming days.

Debby is currently centered south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, producing scattered bands of rain from South Carolina to eastern North Carolina. While no flash flood warnings are in effect, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a high-risk flood outlook for the next couple of days in the Southeast.

The storm's slow forward motion means that its impacts, including serious flooding, will be prolonged. The slower a tropical system moves, the greater the rainfall, and Debby is no exception. Some areas can expect an additional 3 to 9 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

Tropical-storm-force winds continue to be a threat along the Southeast coast, with warnings in effect from South Carolina to southeast North Carolina. Storm-surge flooding is also possible in low-lying areas, with inundation up to 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels.

Debby's remnants are expected to spread toward the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Friday, bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to those regions. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow the latest updates and warnings.

To stay safe:

- Try to stay indoors during heavy rain and strong winds

- Avoid

flooded areas while

driving

- Follow evacuation orders if necessary

- Keep a battery-powered radio and flashlights on hand in case of power outages