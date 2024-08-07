HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF SCIC LLC IN COLORADO SPRINGS
CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Hub International Limited
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired
the
assets
of
SCIC LLC (Southern Colorado Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Southern Colorado Insurance is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance. They specialize in various industries, including construction , hospitality and nonprofit organizations. This focus supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.
Debbie Klisch, Owner, and Andrew Klisch, President, and Southern Colorado Insurance team will join Hub Colorado.
Southern Colorado Insurance will be referred to as SCIC LLC, a Hub International company.
About
Hub's
M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product
expertise.
For
more
information
on
the
Hub
M&A experience,
visit
WeAreHub .
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited
is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored
solutions
and
unrelenting
advocacy, so
clients
are
ready
for
tomorrow.
For
more information, visit Hub Media Center .
