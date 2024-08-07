Aflac Named A 2024 CIO 100 Award Honoree

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Foundry's CIO 100 Award recognizes enterprise excellence and innovation in IT

CIO. For more than 25 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

Aflac is recognized for its ongoing commitment to improving the ease of doing business by simplifying customer service, empowering agents and optimizing employee workflows to ensure the company consistently delivers on its promise: to be there when customers need it the most.

At Aflac, we don't just sell a product, we sell a promise: to be there for our customers in their time of need.

"At Aflac, we don't just sell a product, we sell a promise," said Aflac Chief Information Officer Shelia Anderson. "We promise to be there for our customers in their time of need, which has made us the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products in the U.S.1 and helps us make a difference in the lives of our customers every day."

To better fulfill Aflac's promise, the insurer focused on claims automation and digital processing of life events through its award-winning MyAflac system. By enhancing claims automation and delivering digital capabilities for policyholders, the company has significantly improved the customer experience while also driving efficiency and cost optimization.

"We are proud to be selected as a CIO 100 honoree for 2024," said Anderson. "The Aflac Digital Services team was instrumental in enhancing our customer experience while automating and significantly increasing claim accuracy and speed. This ensures seamless operations and drives a cohesive digital experience across all interactions with our customers. It is imperative that CIOs remain focused on providing business solutions that help the company achieve its overall goals."

The CIO 100 Awards program celebrates and recognizes visionary and collaborative IT leaders. It is designed to celebrate team contributions that make a company elite within the IT space.

"The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards continues a tradition of over 25 years of the highest quality content for IT leaders and their teams. In addition to celebrating 100 organizations during the dinner and awards ceremony, I am thrilled to feature many of these IT leaders as speakers," stated Elizabeth Cutler, content director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. "The award-winning teams share a passion for excellence, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive to invest in technologies that elevate business value."

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards

on Aug. 7 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Click here to view the 2024 CIO 100 honorees .

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 68 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac or aflac/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at aflac under "Sustainability."

1LIMRA 2023 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

About the U.S. CIO 100 Awards

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

About the U.S. CIO Hall of Fame Awards

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine's 20th anniversary celebration. The CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony, continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 190.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company. Company information is available at Follow CIO on X @CIOonline & @CIOevents #CIO100Follow CIO on LinkedIn Follow CIO on Facebook.

