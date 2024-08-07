AIC To Unveil Groundbreaking AI Storage Solutions At The Future Of Memory And Storage Show 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., a leader in storage server solutions, is excited to announce the unveiling of its latest innovations in AI storage solutions at the upcoming Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) show. Attendees are invited to explore these new technologies at Booth #915, where AIC will showcase its all-new F2026 Inference AI Server and the advanced EB202-CP, alongside its latest developments in liquid cooling solutions.

Introducing the F2026 Inference AI Server

The F2026, a 2U NVMe JBOF (Just a Bunch of Flash) enclosure, stands at the forefront of AIC's product line, offering compatibility with multiple DPU brands such as Nvidia Bluefield 3, Kalray K200, and Chelsio T7. This server provides direct PCIe connectivity with up to 64 x PCIe Gen5 lanes per node, features a redundant hardware design including dual node access to all 26 U.2 NVMe drives, and ensures full PCIe Gen-5 performance end-to-end. Its design focuses on ease of serviceability and advanced performance, making it an essential upgrade for data-centric architectures.

EB202-CP: Tailored for High-Performance Computing

The EB202-CP storage server, equipped with the AIC Capella MB and powered by the AMD EPYC Genoa processors, supports high computing capabilities with multiple PCIe Gen 5 slots and offers flexible power options for various applications. Designed for environments where space and quick access are critical, the EB202-CP features a short depth, easy-swappable Gen 5 EDSFF bays, and is ideal for security-enhanced applications including 5G networks, video streaming, and IoT processing.

Revolutionary Liquid Cooling Solutions

AIC is also proud to introduce its enhanced liquid cooling solutions, which include open-loop, closed-loop, and pump-less closed-loop configurations. These systems are designed to handle the rigorous demands of high-wattage applications, improving system stability, reducing noise, and optimizing power usage effectiveness (PUE). The two-phase and immersion cooling solutions offer significant benefits in heat dissipation, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Visit Us at Booth #915

Join AIC at the FMS show from August 6-8, 2024, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth #915. Experience first-hand how AIC's innovations in AI storage solutions can transform your data management and processing capabilities.

About AIC Inc.

AIC Inc. is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With nearly 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers, we have expanded into AI storage and AI edge appliances, achieving significant market recognition for our branded products. Our in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure our products are highly flexible and configurable to meet any form factor requirements.

Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe.

