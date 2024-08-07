Ultimovacs Announces Notice Of Resignation From Deputy Board Member
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, August 7, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI) today announced that it has received notice from deputy board member Ketil Fjerdingen that he has resigned from his position as deputy member of the Company's Board of Directors.
The Company wishes to thank Ketil Fjerdingen for his service to the Company over the years.
For further information, please see or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: ...
Phone: +47 480 96 355
