NCRA/NCRF Elects 2024-2025 Officers And Trustees At National Conference & Expo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcements made at 2024 NCRA & held Aug. 1-3 in Louisville, Ky

Reston, VA, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country's leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and videographers, and the National Court Reporters Foundation (NCRF), the philanthropic arm of the association, today announced that the membership elected and installed the organization's 2024-2025 officers and trustees, during the Association's 2024 Conference & Expo held at the Galt House, Louisville, Ky., Aug. 1-3.

The 2024-2025 slate of NCRA officers include:



President Keith R. Lemons, FAPR, RPR, CRR (Ret.), from Spring Hill, Tenn.;

President-elect Cindy Isaacsen, RPR, an official court reporter from Shawnee, Kan.;

Vice President Cathy Penniston, RPR, CRI, a court reporting instructor and broadcast captioner from Waukee, Iowa; and Secretary-Treasurer Stacey Potenza, CRC, a CART provider, captioner, and agency owner from McKinny, Texas.

In addition, two new members of NCRA's Board of Directors were also installed at the Conference & Expo to serve three-year terms. They are RandiAnn Harvey, RDR, CRR, CRC, an official court reporter from Mora, Minn., and Lynette Mueller, FAPR, RDR, CRR, a freelance court reporter from Memphis, Tenn.

Returning NCRA Directors include:

Kelly Linkowski, RPR, CRR, CRC, CPE, a broadcast captioner from Rittman, Ohio; Margary Rogers, RPR, CRI, an official court reporter from Washington, D.C.; and Carol Naughton, RDR, an official court reporter from Virginia Beach, Va.

Kristin, M. Anderson, M.A., RPR, CRI, FCRR, an official court reporter from Denton, Texas, is NCRA's Immediate Past President.

The 2024-2025 NCRF Trustees include:



Chair R. Douglas Friend, FAPR, RDR, CRR (Ret.), from Vancouver, Wash.;

Chair-Elect Meredith A. Bonn, RPR, CRR, an official court reporter from Webster, N.Y.;

Secretary-Treasurer Stacey Potenza, CRC, a broadcast and CART captioner and agency owner from McKinny, Texas;

Lance Boardman, RDR, CRR, an official court reporter from Cleveland, Ohio;

Rich Germosen, FAPR, RDR, CRR, a freelance court reporter from North Brunswick, N.J.;

Patricia K. Graves, FAPR, RDR, CRR, CRC, a captioner and agency owner from Monument, Colo.;

Andrea M. Kreutz, CLVS, a videographer and firm owner from Des Moines, Iowa;

Early Langley, RMR, a freelance court reporter from Danville, Calif.;

Linda K. McSwain, RPR, CCR, an official court reporter from Mobile, Ala.;

Sandy Narup, RPR, a court reporter from Apopka, Fla.;

Karen Tyler, RDR, CRR, CRC, a court reporter and agency owner from Shreveport, La.; and NCRA Executive Director Dave Wenhold, CAE, PLC, from Reston, Va.

The court reporting and captioning professions offer viable career choices that do not require a four-year college degree and yet offer good salaries, flexible schedules, and interesting venues. There is currently an increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available nationwide and abroad. Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for 125 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 12,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247/WallSt.com , the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession-one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree-can be found at Text>NCRA

