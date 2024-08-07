Stryker Declares An $0.80 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portage, Michigan, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share payable October 31, 2024 to of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 6.7% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at .

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or ...

For media inquiries please contact:

Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or ...