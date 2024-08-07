(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that three poster presentations will be delivered during the 2024 Annual of the Association of Care & Education Specialists being held August 9 - 12, 2024 at the Ernest N. Morial Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Posters will be displayed in the poster area of Hall B from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 12. All three presentations will occur on Saturday, August 10, 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. CT. Details are as follows:



“Efficacy and Safety of Sotagliflozin in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease,” Poster #P103, presented by Michael J. Davies, Ph.D., Executive Director, Clinical Development, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



“Impact of Sotagliflozin, a Dual Sodium–Glucose Cotransporter 1/2 Inhibitor, as Add-on to Inadequately Controlled Basal Insulin–Treated Type 2 Diabetes,” Poster #P104, presented by Amy K. Carroll, Ph.D., Vice President, Medical Affairs, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

“Patient-Reported Burden of Disease in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain-Learnings from In-depth Patient Interviews-Substudy of RELIEF-DPN 1,” Poster #P105, presented by M. Belinda Hardin, PharmD, BCPS, Director, Medical Communications, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



“It's well-established that people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at high risk of progression to kidney failure and cardiovascular events due to poor glycemic control,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon's senior vice president and chief medical officer.“We look forward to engaging with diabetes educators at the ADCES conference about this important data on the clinical effect of sotagliflozin as an adjunct to insulin in people with T1D and CKD.”

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon's unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients.

About LX9211

Discovered using Lexicon's unique approach to gene science, LX9211 is a potent, orally delivered, selective, investigational small molecule inhibitor of adaptor-associated kinase 1 (AAK1). Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain and identified LX9211 and another development candidate in a neuroscience drug discovery alliance with Bristol-Myers Squibb from which Lexicon holds exclusive development and commercialization rights. Preclinical studies of LX9211 demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways. LX9211 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for development in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through the Genome5000TM program, Lexicon's unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has commercially launched one of these medicines, INPEFA® (sotagliflozin) in the United States, and has a pipeline of other promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit .

