Crypto Dispensers Announces Industry-Leading Rates, Pioneering The Future Of Cash-To-Crypto Transactions

Established in 2017, Crypto Dispensers has been a pioneer in the Bitcoin ATM sector, providing users with an easy and convenient way to purchase cryptocurrency with cash. The company's innovation continued in 2020 with the launch of CDReload, a cutting-edge software solution that eliminates the need for physical Bitcoin ATM hardware. This advancement has allowed Crypto Dispensers to offer cash-to-crypto transactions at a significantly lower cost, challenging the industry norm and providing an attractive alternative for consumers.

Firas Isa, Founder and CEO of Crypto Dispensers, emphasizes the company's mission beyond profit:

"For us, this isn't just about making money or a quick profit grab. It's about changing the world and providing access to Bitcoin for everyone. Many Bitcoin ATM operators are in this industry solely for profit, charging exorbitant fees-sometimes as high as 23% above the spot price. They're exploiting those who lack bank accounts and can't easily access cryptocurrency. At Crypto Dispensers, our goal is different. We believe in the transformative power of Bitcoin and are dedicated to sharing this technology to provide true financial freedom. Bitcoin is freedom, and we are committed to making it accessible to as many people as possible."

The company's CDReload service, now available at thousands of retail locations, offers a streamlined way for users to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies without the associated costs of physical ATMs. This service, combined with the new 6% transaction rate, positions Crypto Dispensers as a disruptive force in the market, providing consumers with unparalleled value.

Crypto Dispensers has been on a journey of resilience and innovation, bootstrapping its way to success over the past seven years. The company has consistently reinvested its profits into expanding and enhancing its offerings. As part of its growth strategy, Crypto Dispensers is currently raising its first round of funding, which will support the company's plans for global expansion and continued fee reductions. This commitment to lowering the barriers to entry into the cryptocurrency space aligns with the company's mission to make Bitcoin more accessible to those who need it most.

With a comprehensive suite of services that includes Bitcoin ATMs, CDReload, and new payment methods such as debit and credit cards and ACH transfers, Crypto Dispensers is poised for significant growth. The company aims to redefine the future of cryptocurrency transactions and continue its mission to provide easy and affordable access to digital assets for all.

Rob Ruiz, COO of Crypto Dispensers, adds: "I'm excited to see the industry evolve and create more opportunities for the cash-dependent. We're committed to rolling out new features as users needs change."

Crypto Dispensers, a brand under Virtual Assets LLC, is dedicated to revolutionizing the cryptocurrency market. The company offers innovative Bitcoin ATMs and the CDReload service, providing users with easy and affordable access to digital assets, regardless of their financial status.

