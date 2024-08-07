Rincell Awarded $3M Grant To Accelerate Manufacturing Of Ultra-High Capacity Lithium-Ion Batteries In California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This prestigious CEC award validates Rincell's innovative silicon-graphite cell technology. This grant will allow us to start our safe, and high-performance cells directly from California.” - CEO, Jignesh ParikhSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rincell Corporation, a developer of rechargeable cells based on next-generation chemistries, today announced that it has been awarded $3M grant by the California Commission (CEC). This grant will fund the of a megawatt-hour battery cell facility in California, dedicated to producing Rincell's high capacity-performance silicon-graphite lithium-ion cells.



Jignesh Parikh, Rincell's Co-founder & CEO, expressed his excitement about the award, stating“This prestigious CEC award validates Rincell's revolutionary and innovative silicon-graphite cell technology. This grant will significantly expedite the build-out of Rincell's US manufacturing facility, enabling us to start shipping our safe, high-quality, and high-performance cells to customers directly from California. We will begin with the 4.1Ah 18650 and 5.8Ah 21700 cells. This facility will not only enhance California's clean energy capabilities but also stimulate job creation and foster economic development, benefitting California while contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of the United States. Our goal is to have the facility operational by the end of 2025.”



Rincell's 4.1Ah 18650 and 5.8Ah 21700 cells exhibit exceptional cycle life performance, fast charging capability, and wide-temperature operability, functioning effectively even in extremely low and frigid temperatures. These superior characteristics have been rigorously validated by numerous customers, solidifying Rincell's position as a leader in next-generation cell technologies. Rincell is on track to begin volume production of both the 18650 and 21700 cell formats in late 2024, making this groundbreaking cell technology readily available to meet the market demands.



About Rincell:

Rincell Corporation was founded to accelerate the electrification of high-impact carbon emission products, fostering a sustainable future with a secure supply chain. Rincell is committed to Domestic & Ally manufacturing of its high-capacity and performance Silicon-Graphite, Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP), & Sodium-ion batteries for government and commercial applications.

