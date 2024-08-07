Announcing Procanna 2.0 - Now More Intuitive And User-Friendly

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProCanna USA, Cannabis Regulatory and Operational Software

Announcing the latest update to ProCanna, the leading regulatory and operational software designed by leaders for the cannabis market.

- Dede PerkinsPORTLAND, MAINE, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onside Compliance, is proud to announce the latest update to ProCanna, its leading regulatory and operational software platform specifically designed by industry leaders for the cannabis market. Clients use ProCanna to prepare for growth, entry into new states, get control of SOPs and training, track operations, implement an internal auditing system, and more. This newest release crafts a unique user experience for employees at every level and meets the evolving needs of our market.ProCanna 2.0's feature sets include a targeted employee dashboard that encourages engagement and streamlines access to information and assignments specifically relevant to the employee's job position. The clean, intuitive interface highlights assigned and completed trainings, SOPs and checklists specific to each employee's location and job title(s), team updates, supporting documentation such as employee manuals, and shared videos. For those employees who handle internal auditing, the dashboard also displays assigned and completed audits.“ProCanna's comprehensive re-design allows all employees, in addition to the compliance department or C-suite, to have easy access to the information they need to excel in their job, improving operational outcomes, company efficiency and profitability,” said Dede Perkins, ProCanna CEO.“Empowering employees by giving them targeted access to the information they need to succeed minimizes mistakes and improves company culture by letting employees know that management values transparency and invests in the tools to support success.”Together with its fractional consulting services , the trusted ProCanna team and platform is an end-to-end regulations and brand standards operational solution that helps minimizes risk, empowers employees, and delivers real-time analysis and actionable insights for advisors, managers, and executives. For more information, visit

