CME Corp. Earns Worksite Health Award For A Second Year

CME Corp. was recently recognized with a Superior Worksite Award for consistently implementing programs encouraging employee health and well-being.

- Maricar Caressimo, Chief Human Resource OfficerWARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CME Corp. was recently recognized with a Superior Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce (the Chamber) for consistently implementing programs encouraging employee health and well-being in a meaningful way.“At CME Corp, we understand that to bring out the best in our employees, we must provide a healthy environment and foster a culture that values the well-being of each individual. By encouraging a balance between professional and personal life, we lay the foundation for our employees to thrive both in and out of the workplace.” Maricar Caressimo, Chief Human Resources OfficerWe received the award and were honored along with other Rhode Island businesses by BCBSRI and the Chamber at a Worksite Health Award breakfast. The event celebrated local businesses who have demonstrated a commitment to improving Rhode Islanders' overall health through innovative wellness programs, as companies and individuals.In the last year we have facilitated quarterly step challenges, two DietBet challenges, monthly BCBS Wellness Wednesday and Mindful Monday webinars, and monthly Employee Engagement activities focused on specific health/wellness/mindful topics.Said Melissa Cummings, executive vice president and chief customer officer of BCBSRI“As a not-for-profit committed to the health of all Rhode Islanders, we're delighted to continue our partnership with the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce as presenting sponsor of the 30th annual Worksite Health Awards. This event includes the opportunity to learn from each other's successes and this year we have launched a new opportunity to highlight wellness achievers, companies that have taken unique, innovative and creative approaches to prioritizing wellness and helping employees achieve and maintain their health goals.”Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce echoed these sentiments saying,“By increasing morale and production, and decreasing healthcare costs and sick leave, worksite health programs are a win for all involved. We applaud CME Corp. for making the commitment to invest in the wellness of their team and for inspiring more Rhode Island businesses to find creative ways to help their employees live better, healthier and happier lives. We encourage other companies to follow their lead,”About Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode IslandBlue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (bcbsri) is a non-profit, community-focused health plan established in 1939 to help Rhode Islanders finance their healthcare needs. Today, that purpose is still foundational to our work. We have a vision to improve health and well-being by leading access to high quality, affordable, and equitable care. We are an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. Listen to BCBSRI's podcast, The Rhode to Health, on BuzzSprout, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.About the Greater Providence Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce is Rhode Island's only statewide chamber. The Chamber is the hub of connections for Rhode Island businesses of all sizes, in all industries and in all sectors. For more information, visit , follow us on Twitter @Provchamber, and like us on Facebook.ABOUT CME CORP.CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment , turnkey logistics , and biomedical services , representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With two corporate offices and 35+ service centers, our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate and expand on schedule

