Old Dog, New Trick: 80-Year-Old Releases Debut Recordings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMERICAN FOLK SONGS Musicians with producer Matthew "Buster" Allen

Logo for John Lomax III's company

Song titles and credits for AMERICAN FOLK SONGS

3rd generation Lomax adds to the legacy established by his grandfather, John Avery Lomax , uncle Alan Lomax, aunt Bess Lomax Hawes, dad John Avery Lomax Jr

- John Lomax IIINASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Dog, New Trick: 80-year-old Releases Debut Recordings52-year local music biz veteran John Lomax III, grandson, nephew, niece and sonr respectively of folklorists John Avery, Alan, Bess Lomax Hawes and John Avery Lomax Jr., morphed into an artist and will release 20-track CD AMERICAN FOLK SONGS, August 20th, his 80th birthday.“It's been 31 years since a Lomax has issued newly recorded material since Alan Lomax's SONGS OF TEAS in 1993”, he noted.The 27-side digital version will be available then via the normal streaming portals."I Was Born 10,000 Years Ago” is up now, with 2nd single“The Cowboy's Dream” coming August 9, both from Digital Delivery Services.Producer Matthew“Buster” Allen helmed the project, his first independent venture following fifteen years as engineer for Garth Brooks. Allen oversaw musicians Richard Bennett, Shawn Camp, Jim Hoke, Vincent Farsetta and Ben“Jonesy” Jones in creating the recordings.Rattlesnake Annie guests, playing and singing her classic,“Goodbye To A River”.James Tristan Redding guests on guitar for his and John's co-write,“They Came But Did Not See”The Clement House Sessions closed a circle for Lomax who began his Nashville relocation by working for Hall of Famer“Cowboy” Jack Clement in 1973.The title tributes John's father, John Avery Lomax Jr.'s debut on Folkways Records in 1956.“These are many of our most cherished songs, part of our collective musical DNA", Lomax III added.”It's an honor and a thrill to bring them back to public attention, in new musical settings”.This fresh contribution adds to the Lomax Legacy, the most important music family in America spanning 148 years and five generations. Collectively, the family has so far created 52 books, written thousands of newspaper and magazine articles and contributed to hundreds more sound recordings.Lead Belly, Muddy Waters and Woody Guthrie are among those first found and recorded by the Lomaxes.Lomax III first found success as an early manager of Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle.For more information: thelomaxonlomaxshow...

John Lomax III

Lomax Global Music

...

