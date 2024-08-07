Alliant Partners With Madhive, Providing Local Marketers Access To High-Quality Audiences Optimized For TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deterministic data graph brings scale and accuracy to foundational demographic CTV audiences

- Matt Frattaroli, SVP, Digital & Agency Partnerships, AlliantBREWSTER, NEW YORK, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, today announced a new partnership with Madhive , the leading company for local Connected Television advertising (“CTV”). This new partnership provides Madhive's clientele of broadcasters, agencies, brands, and publishers with access to Alliant's full taxonomy of 2000+ optimized-for-TV audiences.Alliant has built audiences specifically engineered for the thriving CTV advertising market. Through this partnership, Alliant's deterministic household graph is now plugged directly into Madhive's local CTV device graph. This ensures that Alliant's audiences have power and relevance for a wide range of CTV broadcaster clients, including those that work with advertisers on the national or local level. These audiences have been proven to drive results for both top-of-funnel awareness campaigns and lower-funnel conversion efforts.The Madhive Data Marketplace allows advertisers to connect directly to over 15,000 audience segments, spanning behavioral, demographic, transactional data, and more. Through direct partnerships with top-tier data providers like Alliant, the marketplace offers access to curated high-quality audiences at efficient costs, resulting in higher match rates and broader audience reach for marketers. Reaching 90 million households monthly, the marketplace enables hyperlocal targeting down to the ZIP code and congressional district level.“Madhive's data marketplace features direct partnerships with a strategic list of trusted data providers, enabling advertisers to reach more than 90 million households monthly with hyperlocal precision down to the zip code or congressional district,” said Luc Dumont, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Madhive.“Alliant has long-provided privacy-compliant, data-rich audiences that drive results across channels, which makes them an excellent partner to further expand our offering.”Alliant's demographic audiences also provide a foundation for the necessary scale required for most TV campaigns, including those on CTV. Broadcasters and programmers that activate Alliant Audiences can rest assured their brand and agency clients' ads will get in front of the right demo footprint.“Scale remains one of the most important elements in CTV advertising, which is why we have prioritized that when building out our people-based audience solutions,” said Matt Frattaroli, SVP, Digital Platform & Agency Partnerships, Alliant.“Madhive's broadcaster partners want to connect their brand and agency clients with the level of reach they expect, so we've worked diligently to package that level of performance-driving scale and precision.”About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub - built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science, and high-performance technology - enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.About MadhiveMadhive is the leading technology company engineered for modern TV advertising. Through its self-service platform, Madhive modernizes legacy systems, enabling advertisers to seamlessly customize and automate the buying process into one operating system. This allows advertisers to plan, target, activate, and measure their campaigns with greater simplicity, accountability, reach, and control. Powered by an industry-leading bidder and device graph that processes 260 billion available ad opportunities per day, Madhive delivers precise, brand-safe audience connections efficiently at scale. The company is trusted by the leading local content owners, creators, and distributors, including FOX, Scripps, TEGNA's Premion, and national agencies and brands, powering over half a billion dollars in media across 12,000+ daily campaigns. To learn more, visit madhive.

Rich Cherecwich

WIT Strategy

774-254-0952

email us here