Texas Rollout Begins For First Automated Device For Detecting All Three Common Skin Cancers

DermaSensor Device and Base

Dr. Jessica Shepherd at Sanctum Med + Wellness in Dallas is now equipped with DermaSensor's cutting-edge AI-Powered Spectroscopy Technology.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After receiving FDA clearance earlier this year, DermaSensor , Inc. has begun the highly anticipated rollout of its AI-powered spectroscopy device across the country, including in Texas. In Dallas, Dr. Jessica Shepherd and Sanctum Well + Med Wellness is the first concierge medicine, aesthetics, and wellness program to have the device available, with the mission to help their members live their definition of wellness through customized provider collaboration."Given Texas's high incidence of skin cancer, it was a natural choice for the introduction of our non-invasive device for assessing suspicious skin lesions," said Larry Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer of DermaSensor. "Dr. Shepherd stands out with her exceptional care and deep connection to the Texas community, making her an ideal partner.”“At Sanctum Med + Wellness , we deliver exceptional healthcare services prioritizing patient well-being and addressing every aspect of their health. Adding the DermaSensor device to our comprehensive range of services further underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of medical innovation”, stated Dr. Shepherd.One out of five people by the age of 70 will have had some type of skin cancer in their life, and the annual cost of treating skin cancers in the U.S. is estimated at $8.1 billion, with an estimated 5.5 million new cases each year*.DermaSensor is the first automated device for detecting all three common types of skin cancer. It uses AI-powered spectroscopy to non-invasively scan skin lesions to detect malignant properties at a cellular and subcellular level. The intuitive handheld device provides an immediate, objective test result indicating the level of skin cancer risk.About DermaSensorDermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip all physicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to test skin lesions for cancer in seconds. It is currently FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.Dr. Jessica ShepherdDr. Jessica Shepherd, voted as one of Dallas' best doctors, is a board-certified OB/GYN, a fellowship-trained Minimally Invasive Surgeon, and a women's health media expert, and has completed formal training with The Institute For Functional Medicine, expanding her knowledge and abilities to care for a diverse patient population. As a health care expert, she strives to educate people on their bodies and how to address their physical, sexual, and emotional health and incorporate wellness into their lives. For more information visit sanctumwell or follow on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.*Source:

